Marico share price today: Shares of homegrown FMCG major Marico slipped nearly 2 per cent in trade on Monday despite the company reported a strong business update for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The stock opened on a positive note at ₹764 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹770.35 before erasing the gains. Around 12 noon, the Marico share price was trading at ₹747.45, with nearly a million equities changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Marico shares today declined after gaining in the past two consecutive sessions and was also in line with the broader weakness in the FMCG pack. The Nifty FMCG index was down 0.60 per cent, with just four constituents trading in the positive territory and the remaining 11 in the red.

Marico in an exchange filing said that its revenue in Q4FY26 grew in the low 20s on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, led by pricing, its hair oil and international business. The company said that it remains hopeful of a gradual improvement in consumption trends in the quarters ahead.

The India business sustained high single-digit underlying volume growth on a Y-o-Y basis, the company said, adding that sequential improvement was slight. The international business maintained "stellar momentum" with growth in the high teens in constant currency terms.

READ | Vikran Engineering stock jumps 12% on ₹530 cr MSEDCL power infra project wins Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained Buy rating on Marico after the quarterly business update. The brokerage said that it likes Marico’s execution and it remains its preferred pick in staples universe. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹875 on the country, implying an upside of around 16 per cent from the CMP.

The brokerage said that Marico is set to close FY26 on a strong note, with its pre-quarter update indicating robust double-digit growth in the fourth quarter. It expects Marico’s consolidated revenue to grow in the low 20 per cent range Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, broadly in line with estimates of around 22 per cent growth.

Its flagship Parachute brand delivered over 30 per cent growth, while the value-added hair oils (VAHO) segment maintained strong momentum. The international operations, coupled with sales recovery in foods, also posted healthy high-teen constant currency growth.