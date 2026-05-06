Marico jumps 4% to record high on strong Q4 results; MOFSL sees 15% upside

Marico share price today: Shares of FMCG giant Marico Ltd surged around 4.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong performance in Q4 FY26, during which its consolidated net profit rose by 18 per cent. The stock opened 2.3 per cent higher at ₹826.20 and went on to hit an intraday high and also a record high of ₹843.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:20 AM, Marico shares were trading firmly in the green, up 2.1 per cent at ₹824.60. As many as 2.5 million shares of the maker of Saffola cooking oil changed hands.

Marico was the top gainer in the Nifty FMCG pack, which declined by 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading with gains of 152 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 24,184. Marico Q4 results

For the March quarter of FY26, Marico reported an 18.26 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹408 crore. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹345 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the reporting quarter stood at ₹3,333 crore compared to ₹2,730 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire FY26, the firm's consolidated net profit stood ₹1,813 crore, as against Rs 1,658 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 was at ₹13,611 crore compared to ₹10,831 crore in preceding fiscal. Marico share price target

Post quarterly earnings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹950, based on 50x March 28E EPS. The target price implies an upside of 15 per cent from the CMP.

The brokerage noted that Marico reported in-line performance in Q4, with a volume growth of 9 per cent.

Analysts said that the company reported a broad-based growth across categories. Parachute Coconut Oil posted a 29 per cent Y-o-Y value growth with a 1 per cent volume decline, primarily driven by price hikes. The management indicated that copra prices have dropped up to 35 per cent from peak levels, and the company expects them to remain rangebound in the near term.

Marico's Value-added Hair Oils (VAHO) segment continued its growth recovery, with revenue rising 26 per cent in the quarter. Saffola oil clocked 8 per cent revenue growth, driven by mid-single-digit volume growth. The Foods portfolio grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y and exited the year with a revenue of more than ₹10 billion. Marico targets ₹150 billion revenue in FY27

Marico has plans to surpass ₹150 billion in revenue in FY27 and ₹200 billion by FY30. The company aims to deliver a double-digit revenue CAGR over FY26-30, backed by strong volume growth and international business growth in the teens (CC) with mid-teens Ebitda CAGR, the brokerage noted.

Analysts expect Marico's revenue an Ebitda to grow at 12 per cent and 19 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E.

"Given its sustained growth trajectory, diversifying revenue streams, and strong focus on TAM expansion, we believe the stock’s premium valuation is likely to be sustained," the brokerage added. Marico dividend 2026 record date

Meanwhile, the board of Marico has recommended a final equity dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of ₹4 per equity share of ₹1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM).