Mark Mobius, pioneer of emerging markets investing & India bull, dies at 89

Investment guru Mark Mobius, who championed investing in India and other emerging markets (EM) from China to Brazil, died at the age of 89.

Widely regarded as one of the earliest and most influential proponents of investing in developing economies, Mobius played a pivotal role in turning emerging markets from a niche idea into a mainstream allocation for global investors. His work also helped put countries such as India on the global investing map, helping channel billions of dollars into these markets.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Mobius built his reputation by investing in countries others deemed too risky.

“Mark opened the world's eyes to emerging markets and inspired generations of investors to think more globally, more boldly and with greater imagination about what's possible. He changed how we invest and how we see opportunity across the world,” Jenny Johnson, chief executive officer of Franklin Templeton, said in a statement.

Mobius joined Franklin Templeton in 1987, where he launched one of the first dedicated emerging markets funds. Over the next three decades, the fund scaled into a multi-billion-dollar franchise, investing across EMs and frontier markets.

Known for his extensive travel and first-hand research, Mobius valued understanding local businesses, politics and cultures rather than relying solely on research analysis. He frequently visited India, drawing on-ground insights. He maintained that successful investing required a grasp of the broader economic and social context.

In interactions with Business Standard, Mobius emphasised that volatility was intrinsic to emerging markets but remained bullish on the long-term prospects — wisdom that will echo with many investors in the current context. His broader belief was that sharp market swings often created mispricing — and therefore opportunity for patient investors.

Even after stepping down as executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group in January 2018, Mobius remained active, co-founding Mobius Capital Partners, writing books on investing and closely tracking developments across emerging markets.

In 2019, Mobius told this paper that his fund, with assets of $170 million, had earmarked about 20 per cent for India.

Mobius remained active in markets well into his later years, continuing to share his views through interviews and public appearances. Those who knew him said he was generous with his time, offered thoughtful advice, and remained deeply curious — making a conscious effort to engage with new people and understand local cultures wherever he travelled.

Speaking at an event organised by domestic brokerage PL Capital at the end of 2024, Mobius said he remained constructive on India’s long-term prospects, citing structural reforms, infrastructure spending, rapid urbanisation and rising consumption among younger demographics as key growth drivers. He also highlighted opportunities in sectors such as defence manufacturing and underscored sustained demand for power and commodities at the event.

"Mobius made emerging markets investable and India his most enduring belief, and he was its most articulate advocate,” said Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director, PL Capital, who interviewed him.

Mobius was candid about his own investing mistakes. He acknowledged that an excessive focus on valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-book (P/B) ratios had, at times, led him to miss the bigger picture.

“We are not too worried about high P/E. The market always looks forward, so a high P/E can quickly become low,” he told Business Standard in 2019.