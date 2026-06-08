Market canvas widens; NSE's investor base swells past 26-cr on retail rush

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has crossed the 26-crore (260 million) mark in unique client codes (UCCs), or trading accounts, in June 2026. The exchange said the most recent one crore accounts were added in under four months, signalling sustained investor interest. Over the past year alone, more than 4.3 crore accounts, nearly 17 per cent of the total, have been opened. As of May 31, 2026, the number of unique registered investors stood at over 13.1 crore, having crossed the 13-crore mark in April 2026, said the exchange.

NSE clarified that the number of trading accounts exceeds the number of unique investors because individuals are permitted to maintain multiple accounts with different brokers.

Geographic concentration, broader penetration

Maharashtra continues to account for the largest share of investor accounts at 4.4 crore, or nearly 17 per cent of the total. Uttar Pradesh follows with around 3 crore accounts (11 per cent share), Gujarat with 2.2 crore (8.6 per cent), while West Bengal and Rajasthan have 1.5 crore accounts each, representing 5.9 per cent and 5.8 per cent share, respectively. Together, the top five states contribute nearly 49 per cent of the overall investor base.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The exchange also highlighted increasing participation from the Northeast. Mizoram, Sikkim and Meghalaya recorded 32.3 per cent, 30 per cent and 29.2 per cent, respectively, of their total investor account additions during the 2021–25 period in 2025 alone, indicating expanding capital market penetration beyond traditional financial hubs.

Digitisation, market returns underpin growth

According to NSE, rapid digitisation has played a key role in driving growth in trading accounts. Mobile trading platforms now account for more than a fifth of cash market turnover. Over the five-year period ended June 4, 2026, the benchmark Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 indices delivered annualised returns of 7.1 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively. During the same period, the market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies grew at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 per cent to ₹462.2 lakh crore, contributing to an accretion in household wealth.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As of March 31, 2026, individual investors, directly and indirectly through mutual funds, held 18.7 per cent of the market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies.

SIP momentum strengthens indirect participation

Indirect participation through mutual funds, NSE said, has also strengthened. In FY26, 7.2 crore new SIP accounts were opened between April 2025 and March 2026. Average monthly SIP inflows increased from ₹3,660 crore in FY17 to ₹29,132 crore in FY26, an eight-fold rise over the past decade, underscoring the resilience of disciplined household investing.

“The sustained democratisation of India’s capital markets in recent years has expanded access to a wider and younger investor base in the past five years, which underscores the need to strengthen financial capability and risk awareness, making focused investor education increasingly critical to ensuring informed and responsible participation,” said the exchange.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE, said, “Crossing the 26-crore investor accounts mark is a significant achievement for the exchange and reflects the continued deepening of investor participation in Indian capital markets. Despite prevailing geopolitical uncertainty, the addition of one crore accounts in just under four months underlines sustained investor confidence and the expanding reach of the market ecosystem.”

Krishnan added that the growth has been supported by wider adoption of mobile-based trading, a simplified KYC framework and sustained investor awareness initiatives. Participation is expanding beyond established urban centres into Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Investors are increasingly accessing a broader suite of exchange-traded instruments, including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, government bonds and corporate bonds. The recent introduction of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) has further broadened access while supporting transparent and efficient price discovery.