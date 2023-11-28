Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Market cap of BSE-listed firms hits record high of Rs 331 trillion

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15, this year

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 331 lakh crore on Tuesday and is just shy of entering the landmark USD 4-trillion club.
At the end of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,31,05,425.71 crore, which translates to USD 3.97 trillion at the current exchange rate of 83.34, thanks to a fag-end recovery in the equity market after a highly volatile trade.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15, this year.
While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,333.46 points, or 8.76 per cent, so far this year, the market capitalisation (mcap) of all listed firms at its platform has jumped Rs 48.67 lakh crore.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,174.20 on Tuesday.
"After last week's range-bound trend, markets registered gains led by uptick in power, metal and auto stocks as hopes of strong growth momentum going ahead and receding worries of rate hikes in the US strengthened the mood," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
"FIIs turning net buyers of local equities in the last few sessions too has brought some cheers to the market, even as caution could prevail in next few sessions ahead of monthly F&O expiry and exit poll results of five state elections later this week," Tapse said.
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers.
ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.30 per cent while the smallcap index gained marginally by 0.06 per cent.
Among the indices, utilities rallied 3.64 per cent, power jumped 3.47 per cent, oil & gas climbed 3.13 per cent, energy (2.27 per cent), services (2.02 per cent), commodities (1.27 per cent) and metal (1.13 per cent).
FMCG, industrials, telecommunication and capital goods were the laggards.

Also Read

Mcap of BSE-listed firms reach record high of Rs 294.5 trn in morning trade

Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

Historic India Club to close doors in London after losing lengthy battle

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 297.94 trn; Sensex at peak

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of Rs 295.72 trn, Sensex at peak

OMCs extend post earnings rally; HPCL, BPCL, IOCL soar up to 39% in 1-mnth

Stock of this Adani group has zoomed over 200% in 10 months; hits new high

Adani Group stocks add $15 billion in best day since Hindenburg report

Sebi plans to ease capital and disclosure rules for passive funds: Reports

Healthy outlook, upcoming Tata Tech listing lifts Tata Motors to new high

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSE mcap market cap

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon