Sensex (1.22%)
70436.00 + 851.40
Nifty (1.10%)
21157.55 + 231.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6903.05 + 89.30
Nifty Midcap (0.92%)
45360.15 + 412.85
Nifty Bank (1.45%)
47772.95 + 680.70
Heatmap

Market cap of BSE-listed firms jumps to record high of Rs 354.41 trillion

Global markets rallied after the US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged and signalled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark interest rate next year

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged to an all-time high of Rs 354.41 lakh crore in early trade on Thursday, with investors becoming richer by Rs 3.22 lakh crore, as the benchmark Sensex hit its all-time high level driven by a rally in global equities.
Global markets rallied after the US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged and signalled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark interest rate next year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 955.4 points to hit its all-time peak of 70,540 during the early trade.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of Rs 3,54,41,617.18 crore during the early trade. Investors' wealth climbed by Rs 3,22,385.27 crore from Rs 3,51,19,231.91 crore on Wednesday.
Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers.
Power Grid, Asian Paints, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.
The US markets ended with significant gains on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday for a third straight time, a sign that it is likely done raising rates after having imposed the fastest string of increases in four decades to fight a painfully high inflation.
The Fed's policymakers also signalled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark interest rate next year.
"The clear dovish message from the Fed yesterday has set the stage for a smart Santa Claus rally in the coming days, and this can even trigger a pre-election rally that can take the markets to a series of new highs," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to remain buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 4,710.86 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Berger Paints aims to double revenue to Rs 20,000 cr by 2028-29: Official

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 297.94 trn; Sensex at peak

Berger Paints India logs 40% rise in net profit to Rs 355 crore in Q1

Rs 50,000 cr FDI in food processing sector in last 9 years: PM Modi

Booming Indian coal demand driving up the shares of state-run giants

Adani Ports, NTPC among 5 Nifty stocks in overbought zone; check key levels

Nifty IT index surges 3%; Mastek, Sonata, Mphasis, Coforge rally up to 9%

Market outlook 2024: Over to the interim Budget, general elections

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market market capitalisation BSE Markets

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon