Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 451.27 trn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 449.88 lakh crore on Friday despite equity benchmark Sensex slipping marginally in a volatile trade.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60, indicating market indecisiveness.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,49,88,985.87 crore (5.39 trillion) on Friday.
"The domestic market traded with a mixed bias, with the heavy-weight banking sector acting as a laggard.
"While Midcap and Small Cap outperformed and the respective BSE indices hit an all-time high. Globally, investors now await the US non-farm payroll data to be released later today to gauge the trajectory of the US Fed's potential rate cuts," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.
The mcap of these firms reached Rs 4,47,30,452.99 crore (USD 5.36 trillion) on Thursday.
A total of 2,242 stocks advanced, while 1,686 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.
In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge rose 0.70 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.75 per cent.
On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. Later, the Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

