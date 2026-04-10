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Home / Markets / News / Where to invest now? ICICI Direct picks Bajaj Auto, RIL after correction

Where to invest now? ICICI Direct picks Bajaj Auto, RIL after correction

Markets have corrected 10 per cent in 2026 amid Iran war-led uncertinty, shifting focus to stock-specific bets. ICICI Direct picks Bajaj Auto & Reliance Industries with up to 12% upside potential

Stocks to buy for upside: Bajaj Auto, RIL

Trend reversal signs? ICICI Direct sees buying opportunity in Bajaj Auto, RIL

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Stocks to buy for near-term upside: ICICI Direct technial recommendations

  Indian equity markets have corrected sharply in calendar year 2026. Benchmark -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – indices have dropped around 10 per cent year-to-date amid volatility driven by global uncertainties and a shifting macro landscape.  
While valuations have cooled -- India’s premium to emerging markets has moderated to about 34 per cent in early April from over 100 per cent in April 2023 -- the broader sentiment remains clouded with "fog of war", weighed down by risk-off flows, currency pressures, oil price concerns and potential earnings downgrades.
 
 
In this set-up, analysts believe the right investment strategy is to shift away from broad index calls toward stock-specific opportunities. ICICI Direct has identified Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries as two "Gladiator stocks", recommending both for a three-month horizon, on the back of improving technical structure and favourable risk-reward setups. 
The brokerage sees potential upside of up to 12 per cent in Bajaj Auto and 11 per cent in Reliance Industries, driven by a combination of trend reversals, strong support levels and momentum indicators turning positive.

Charts signal rebound: ICICI Direct turns bullish on Bajaj Auto, RIL stocks

 

Bajaj Auto

ICICI Direct has turned constructive on Bajaj Auto, citing a resumption of the broader uptrend following a recent correction in the auto space. 

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"The BSE Auto index snapped seven weeks corrective phase and staged a strong rebound. Bajaj Auto looks lucrative at current juncture, as the stock has witnessed buying demand from lower band of rising channel, indicating prevailing uptrend is intact," the brokerage said. 
 
The report highlights that the stock has consistently found support around its 100-week exponential moving average (EMA), reinforcing the formation of a higher base. The stock is offering a fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk-reward set up, it said.
  That apart, momentum indicators are also supportive. The brokerage pointed out that "weekly stochastic recorded bullish crossover while exiting oversold territory, indicating positive bias."  
Given this setup, ICICI Direct expects the stock to "gradually resolve higher and head towards a target of ₹10,450," which corresponds to the upper band of the rising channel. 
The recommended buying range is ₹9,100–₹9,370, with a stop loss at ₹8,624.
 

Reliance Industries

For Reliance Industries, the brokerage sees a compelling entry opportunity following a rebound from key technical supports. 
"The stock has witnessed sharp rebound from lower band of 2-months falling wedge pattern that coincided with long term 200-week EMA, indicating buying demand at elevated support base," ICICI Direct said. 
 
The brokerage emphasised that the broader structure remains intact, with the stock continuing to trade within a long-term rising channel.  
  "RIL stock has managed to defend the lower band of rising channel, indicating broader structure remains intact. Thus, offering fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk-reward setup," it added. 
The positive divergence on momentum indicators also supports the brokerage’s bullish view on RIL. 
  "Weekly RSI has witnessed positive divergence indicating trend reversal," the report noted. 
  ICICI Direct expects the stock to "gradually resolve higher and eventually head towards a target of ₹1,480," which represents a key Fibonacci retracement level of the previous decline.  The recommended accumulation zone is ₹1,306–₹1,336, with a stop loss at ₹1,237.
    =======================  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : Markets Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Bajaj Auto Reliance Industries ICICI Securities

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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