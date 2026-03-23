Market crash: Breadth 7:1 in favour of falling stocks as bears tighten grip

Stock market crash: Indian markets declined on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia prompted investors to pare equity exposure. As of 12:30 PM, the Indian markets declined on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia prompted investors to pare equity exposure. As of 12:30 PM, the BSE Sensex slumped 1,777 points, or 2.38 per cent, to 72,7555, while Nifty was down 580 points, or 2.51 per cent, to trade at 22,534.

The downward movement was reflected in market breadth, as the BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:6.6, meaning only one stock gained for every seven weak counters. A total of 555 stocks (12.69 per cent) advanced, 3,649 fell (83.44 per cent), and 106 stocks (3.86 per cent) remained unchanged on the BSE.

Similarly, on the NSE, the advance-decline stood at 12:1, meaning just one stock gained for every 12 weak counters. As per data, 241 stocks gained, 2,927 declined, and 92 were unchanged on the NSE.

Analysts said that the weakness reflects a significant deterioration in global risk sentiment, as geopolitical tensions in the West Asia continue to escalate.

Notably, President Donald Trump has issued ultimatums on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and hinted at scaling operations, while Iran’s leadership has said that it will target desalination infrastructure in the Guld region. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research, HDFC Securities, said that markets are sliding as US bond yields hit an eight-month peak after the US and Iran traded escalating threats and Israel planned for weeks more fighting. "The current situation has sent oil prices on another roller-coaster ride. Market men are eyeing developments in West Asia and the oil trajectory for further cues," he said.

Notably, today’s selloff wiped out over ₹12 trillion in investor wealth, dragging the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies down to ₹416.30 trillion from ₹428.76 trillion on Friday.

Hitesh Tailor, research analyst, Choice Equity Broking, said that considering the recent weakness in the Nifty 50 index, investors are advised to maintain a disciplined and cautious approach.

"It would be prudent to focus on accumulating fundamentally strong stocks on meaningful declines rather than chasing any short-term bounce," the analyst said.

Fresh long positions, he said, should considered only once the Nifty manages a decisive recovery and sustains above the 24,500–25,000 mark. "This would indicate improving market sentiment and could pave the way for a more stable recovery ahead."