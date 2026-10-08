D-St meltdown explained: Sensex tanks 780 pts intraday, Nifty below 22,350

Stock market crash: The selloff in Dalal Street gathered pace on Thursday as the benchmark indices crashed over 1 per cent amid a fresh flare-up in crude oil prices, rising bond yields and expectations of central bank rate hikes to tame inflation.

After clocking an eight-week losing streak last Friday, Sensex and Nifty are down in two of the four trading sessions in the ongoing week so far. In trade today, BSE Sensex declined as much as 785 points or 1.09 per cent to 71,853.90, while its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 lost 274 points or 1.21 per cent to 22,603.

Barring a handful of stocks, the majority of Nifty 50 stocks traded 1 per cent or more lower, with Adani Enterprises as the worst performer.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Today marks the start of the September quarter earnings season, with TCS slated to post earnings, which could set the tone for the markets. A strong earnings season could cushion the Indian stock market from geopolitical and foreign selling pressures.

Why is the Indian stock market falling?

Here are four key reasons behind the stock market crash today:

1. Oil price spikes to $102

Volatility in oil prices is seen dictating stock market mood. In Thursday's trade, oil prices spiked over 2 per cent, pushing Brent crude futures above the $102 a barrel mark, raising inflation fears.

Persistent worries about supply from the key West Asia producing region amid an increase in attacks on shipping in the Gulf and ​the Strait of Hormuz drove crude higher.

For India, the world's third-largest importer, higher crude prices mean pressure on the current account deficit and the domestic currency.

2. Rate hike fears

Concerns around inflation have also driven bets for rate hikes by the central banks globally, resulting in a higher-for-longer interest rate environment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised rates yesterday, citing a spike in inflation, by 25 bps to 7.5 per cent. This marked its first rate hike in nearly four years. It also shifted its stance to 'calibrated tightening' from 'neutral ', signalling a tighter rate environment.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said that with two more rate hikes of 25bp each likely in this rate-hiking cycle, there will be pressure on valuations rising from higher fixed income returns. Investor preferences also might shift marginally towards interest-inelastic segments like pharmaceuticals, he noted.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Investors will now keenly eye the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome slated for later in the month.

3. Global stocks, bonds fall

Globally, equity market sentiment was weak, weighing on indices back home. Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost over 1 per cent each and South Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, tumbled 2 per cent. US equity-index futures erased earlier gains and dipped 0.1 per cent.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose by three basis points to 5.31 per cent, approaching levels last seen in 2002. Higher yields make riskier asset classes like equities less appealing.

4. Technical watch

Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said Nifty formed a red candle on the daily chart on Wednesday, suggesting further weakness.

For the day traders, 22,700/73000 would act as a key resistance zone. "As long as the market trades below this level, sentiment is likely to remain weak. On the downside, the Nifty/Sensex would retest the 22,300–22,200/71800-71500 range if it breaks below the level of 22500/72400. Conversely, a move above 22,700/73000 could extend the pullback to 22,800–22,850/73300-73500," he noted.

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