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Home / Markets / News / Market crash: Sensex tanks 831pts intraday, Nifty below 23,950; key reasons

Market crash: Sensex tanks 831pts intraday, Nifty below 23,950; key reasons

IT stocks fell up to 8 per cent after Accenture lowered its annual revenue growth forecast. The Nifty IT index crashed 6.4% to 26,634.50 -- its lowest level since April 21, 2023.

stock market crash

Market crash: Sensex tanks 831pts intraday, Nifty below 23,950; key reasons

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their five-day winning streak, ‌dragged by heavy selling in IT stocks after Accenture trimmed its revenue growth forecast. The BSE Sensex index touched a low of 76,578.08, down 831 points, or 1.07 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index dropped 229 points, or 0.95 per cent, to make a low of 23,938.75. 
As of 10 AM, the Sensex index was 678 points or 0.88 per cent to trade at 76,735, while the NSE Nifty index traded lower by 178 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 23,985.
 
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT was the top loser as it crashed more than 6 per cent in intraday. The Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Chemicals were trading in the green.
 
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.32 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.18 per cent. India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 4.5 per cent to 13.25.
 
Stock market crash today: Key reasons

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Selling in IT stocks: IT stocks fell up to 8 per cent in Friday’s trade after Accenture narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast and issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance, despite steady quarterly earnings. Accenture shares fell over 14 per cent on Thursday. The Nifty IT index crashed 6.4 per cent to 26,634.50 -- its lowest level since April 21, 2023.
 
Among individuals, Infosys and Mphasis tanked 8 per cent each, while TCS, Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems plunged 7 per cent each. HCL Technologies, LTM and Coforge were down 6 per cent each.   “The current sell-off in Indian IT stocks is a direct reflex reaction to global tech giant,  Accenture trimming its full-year revenue outlook. By nudging its constant-currency revenue growth guidance down to 3–4% (from 3–5%), and its core commercial guidance down to 4–5% (from 4–6%), Accenture has effectively confirmed that clients remain highly cautious with their wallets. Because Indian IT firms rely heavily on the same global pipeline for discretionary tech projects, this shift in Accenture's forecast serves as a macroscopic warning for the entire sector, prompting investor's selloffs,” Shashwat Singh, fundamental analyst, Bajaj Broking, said.
 
FII selling: Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,025.20 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.
 
Technical view: Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct, said that 24,250-24,400 remains the key resistance zone for Nifty. A decisive breakout above 24,400 could trigger fresh momentum and short covering, paving the way for higher levels. On the downside, any sustained breach below 24,050 may lead to profit booking towards 23,950, with the next support placed around 23,850. Overall, the strategy remains to buy on dips while the index holds above 24,000, as the medium-term bullish structure continues to remain intact. 23,800. 

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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