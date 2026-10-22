Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty can fall to 22500, says Jatin Gedia; shares 3 stock trading ideas

Nifty can fall to 22500, says Jatin Gedia; shares 3 stock trading ideas

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover; however, failure to hold the crucial support zone of 22850-22820 is a concern.

Stocks to buy or sell today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

Market outlook

 
Nifty breached the rising channel support at 22850-22820 on the downside, turning the short-term trend negative again. Pullbacks towards 22900-22920 are likely to attract selling pressure. On the downside, the crucial support is now placed at the 22550-22500 zone, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 22180-23175 rally. The resistance zone shifts lower, now ranging from 23170 to 23000. 
 
The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover; however, failure to hold the crucial support zone of 22850-22820 is a concern, and we expect the Nifty to drag towards 22550-22500 from a short-term perspective. 
 
 
Bank Nifty, which was holding on and relatively outperforming, has also turned weak after breaching below the previous weak low of 54,708. It formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts, offsetting the positive price action of the previous five trading sessions. Resistance shifts lower towards 55,400-55,500 while the crucial support zone is placed at  54,400-54,300. We expect the Bank Nifty to drag lower towards the support zone over the next few trading sessions.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Stock recommendations for today by Jatin Gedia

 
Sell Apollo Hospital Oct Fut @ ₹7612; SL - ₹7715; TGT - ₹7400 

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets decline on concern over AI trade

Stocks to buy today

Near-term market outlook weak; DRL among 3 stock ideas: Ajit Mishra

Multibagger IPOs of 2026

ESDS, Advit among 9 listings with up to 220% rally YTD; more steam left?

Hindustan Zinc share price target

Hind Zinc slips 2.5% post Q2 nos; analysts say silver prices hold the key

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

Jane Street appeal: SAT reserves order on plea for additional Sebi records

The stock is in a downtrend. Apollo Hospitals broke down from a triangle pattern on the downside, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the decline. MACD has a negative crossover, which is a sell signal. 
 
Sell Bajaj Finance Oct Fut @ ₹924; SL - ₹945; TGT - ₹900 
Bajaj Finance stock has broken down from a bearish flag pattern on the daily charts, suggesting the resumption of a downtrend. A fresh negative crossover on the momentum indicator suggests a sell signal. 
 
Buy IPCA LABS - ₹1921 SL - ₹1885 TGT - ₹2037 
IPCA Labs has found buying interest at 1813, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 1680 - 2030 rally, and it formed a large-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. MACD is turing from the equilibrium line suggesting that the pullback is over and the stock is likely to resume its uptrend. 

More From This Section

Mutual fund, SIPs, Systematic investment plans, stock market trading

Sundaram MF enters SIF space; Choice MF launches first active equity fund

Bajaj Finance

Brokerages bullish on Bajaj Finance despite margin and regulatory riskspremium

markets, Sensex, nifty

IT stocks gain ₹77,000 crore in value as banking shares weigh on Nifty

L to R - Sandeep Asolkar, CMD, SFC Environmental Technologies Limited and Amit Sawant, CFO, SFC Environmental Technologies Limited during an IPO Press Conference of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited in Mumbai on Wednesday 21st Oct, 2026 | Ima

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens Oct 27, price band at ₹313-330

sip, net sip inflow, mutual fund

Should you raise your SIP now? Match it to income, not the market, say MFDs

Topics : Stock Recommendations Stocks to buy today Nifty Outlook Markets News Markets Market technicals

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 7:59 AM IST