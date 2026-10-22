Nifty can fall to 22500, says Jatin Gedia; shares 3 stock trading ideas

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Market outlook

Nifty breached the rising channel support at 22850-22820 on the downside, turning the short-term trend negative again. Pullbacks towards 22900-22920 are likely to attract selling pressure. On the downside, the crucial support is now placed at the 22550-22500 zone, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 22180-23175 rally. The resistance zone shifts lower, now ranging from 23170 to 23000.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover; however, failure to hold the crucial support zone of 22850-22820 is a concern, and we expect the Nifty to drag towards 22550-22500 from a short-term perspective.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Bank Nifty , which was holding on and relatively outperforming, has also turned weak after breaching below the previous weak low of 54,708. It formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts, offsetting the positive price action of the previous five trading sessions. Resistance shifts lower towards 55,400-55,500 while the crucial support zone is placed at 54,400-54,300. We expect the Bank Nifty to drag lower towards the support zone over the next few trading sessions.

Stock recommendations for today by Jatin Gedia

Sell Apollo Hospital Oct Fut @ ₹7612; SL - ₹7715; TGT - ₹7400

The stock is in a downtrend. Apollo Hospitals broke down from a triangle pattern on the downside, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the decline. MACD has a negative crossover, which is a sell signal.

Sell Bajaj Finance Oct Fut @ ₹924; SL - ₹945; TGT - ₹900

Bajaj Finance stock has broken down from a bearish flag pattern on the daily charts, suggesting the resumption of a downtrend. A fresh negative crossover on the momentum indicator suggests a sell signal.

Buy IPCA LABS - ₹1921 SL - ₹1885 TGT - ₹2037