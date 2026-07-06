Market rally explained: Sensex jumps 624 points intraday; Nifty tops 24,450

Indian equity markets kicked off the week’s first trading session on a higher note and continue trade northward on Monday, July 6, amid easing geopolitical conflicts in West Asia, stable crude oil prices, firm sentiment ahead of Q1 earnings, and buying across auto, realty, and oil & gas counters.

At 1:10 PM, the Sensex was trading at 78,327, up 563 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was higher by 168 points or 0.69 per cent at 24,439.

Among Sensex constituents, HDFC Bank led the gains, trading higher by 1.34 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were also up by up to 2 per cent.

Buying interest extended to broader markets as well, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading higher by 0.31 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index led gains, rising 1.39 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, which gained 1.13 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively.

Information technology and public sector bank stocks, however, came under pressure, with the Nifty IT index and Nifty PSU Bank index trading lower by 0.89 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively.

Stock market rally today: Key reasons Oil prices: Oil prices slipped after Opec+ announced on Sunday that seven of its members plan to expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.28 per cent at $71.9 per barrel. The WTI crude fell 0.16 per cent to $68.58. It was the fifth consecutive month Opec+ members have agreed to raise output. The countries increasing their output are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. Market breadth remained negative, with 1,736 of 3,311 stocks traded on the NSE declining, while 1,462 advanced and 11 remained unchanged.

FII activity: Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹1,355.33 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that FIIs turning buyers last Friday is positive for the market in the near-term. He added that for June, FPIs sold equity for ₹53,957 crores while investing ₹4,617 crore through the primary market, taking the net selling for June to ₹49,340 crores.

"The highlight of the June FPI activity is the significant tapering of FPI selling and their buying for a few days towards the end of June," he said, adding that FPI outflows are likely to decline going forward.

Chip trade weakness: Vijayakumar said that the weakening of the chip trade globally, and the significant correction in Kospi in particular, may result in increased inflows into India. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.46 per cent, with SK Hynix falling nearly 3.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 traded in the red.

Buying in heavyweights: Strong buying in index heavyweights added to the optimistic trend. HDFC Bank shares surged 3.5 per cent after stellar Q1 business update, while Reliance Industries surged 1.3 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto was the top gainer, up 1.18 per cent, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas which gained 1.12 per cent. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 0.80 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively.

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From a technical perspective, Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct, said that the trend remains constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,150 breakout zone, which now serves as immediate support. A sustained move above 24,400 could pave the way towards 24,600, while a breach below 24,150 may trigger profit booking towards the 24,000 mark. Overall, the medium-term bias remains positive, although volatility in global technology stocks could limit the pace of the rally.==================================