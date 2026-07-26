Market shifts in favour of high-growth, quality stocks: PGIM India MF

The fund house classifies ‘high quality and high growth’ companies as those with above-average three-year sales growth and three-year historical return on equity (RoE).
These stocks have returned 27 per cent so far in FY27, outperforming companies that are ‘high growth or high quality’ (18 per cent), as well as ‘low-growth and low-quality’ companies (21 per cent), the asset manager noted in a report.
It said the current outperformance represents a reversal of the trend seen in the previous years, when low-growth and low-quality stocks outperformed. According to chief investment officer (CIO) Vinay Paharia, the shift began after the 2024 general election-related volatility and has gathered pace in the current financial year.
The current trend is also in line with the long-term outperformance of quality-growth companies, the report said, adding that the segment has delivered a 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, compared with 18 per cent for the broader top-500 universe. Paharia attributed the improving preference for quality-growth stocks to a likely recovery in foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a stabilising domestic earnings cycle. It said that cooling crude prices and a reassessment of global artificial intelligence-related investments could make India more attractive to foreign investors. “Current macroeconomic environment, which is stable but high growth, is conducive for outperformance of high quality and high growth companies,” he said.