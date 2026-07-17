Nifty Midcap 100, Smallcap 100 indices down nearly 1% in firm market

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices down up to 1 per cent each on profit booking on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intra-day deals.

At 01:59 PM, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were down 0.6 per cent each. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.73 per cent.

However, since April, thus far in the financial year 2026-27, the Nifty Midcap 100 (up 18 per cent) and Nifty Smallcap 100 (up 26 per cent) indices outperformed by surging over 15 per cent, as against a 8.4 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

On Wednesday, the Nifty Midcap index reclaimed its all-time high after a six-week hiatus, while the Smallcap index was just 2 per cent shy from its peak. This broader market strength is backed by solid participation: the percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day SMA (within the Nifty 500 universe) has improved to 53 per cent (up from 43 per cent during the prior market peak in May), ICICI Securities said in a note.

GE Vernova T&D India, National Aluminium Company Polycab , BSE, KEI Industries and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) from the Nifty Midcap 100 index and Welspun Corp, Piramal Finance, Gland Pharma, GE Shipping, Aarti Industries, Physicswallah and IIFL Finance from the Nifty Smallcap 100 index were down in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent on the NSE.

Meanwhile, share price of Ceat , from the Nifty MidSmallcap400 index, slipped 9 per cent to ₹3,471.10 on the NSE in intra-day deals after tyre major reported muted performance for the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

Standalone net sales for the quarter came in at ₹4,163 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Gross margins for the quarter were down by ~625 bps QoQ to 33.4 per cent while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins at 9.1 per cent, down ~540 bps QoQ.

Nosedive in gross margins came in as expected amidst inflated commodity prices. Ceat indicated raw material inflation rose 20 per cent plus in Q1FY27. Brent crude had reportedly surged from around $65 earlier in Q4 to above $100, while natural rubber rose from roughly ₹190/kg to ₹250/kg in India due to global pricing, import parity linkage and rupee depreciation, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Shares price of wires & cables companies Polycab India and KEI Industries were down 4 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

Polycab reported Q1FY27 results, with revenue rising 39 per cent YoY to ₹8,210 crore, driven by W&C and fast moving electric goods (FMEG) businesses. EBITDA increased 33 per cent YoY to ₹1,136 crore, while EBITDA margin stood down 68 bps YoY at 13.8 per cent. Profit after tax grew 33 per cent YoY to ₹797 crore.

The company indicated W&C volumes grew in the low- to mid-single digits during the quarter and reiterated its target of delivering 1.5-2x industry growth over the medium term. Export revenue declined 13 per cent YoY to ₹267 crore, with exports contributing 3.3 per cent of consolidated revenue.

“Polycab's Q1FY27 performance was largely in line with our estimates. While the C&W volume growth was below estimates, its margin remained in line. The company surprised us with an exponential growth and margin improvement in the FMEG segment. The domestic demand momentum remains strong, led by power infra, real estate, and industrial segments,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. Going forward, the brokerage firm believes the export trajectory and commodity price movement remain the key monitorables. ===================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.