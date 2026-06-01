Market volatility weighs on small-town MF investors as SIP accounts fall

The MF investor base is broadly divided into two segments. Those from the country's top 30 cities by MF assets are classified as T-30 investors, while all others fall under the B-30 category. Investors are further segmented based on the route through which they invest — regular plans (distributed through intermediaries and carrying commissions) and direct plans (bought directly from fund houses).

The number of SIP accounts, which had grown consistently in the post-Covid period, has witnessed a rare decline in recent months, likely reflecting the impact of prolonged volatility in the equity markets on investor sentiment.

The total number of active SIP accounts has fallen by 114,000 in the two-month period ended April, industry data accessed by Business Standard shows. However, trends across investor segments differed sharply. While the T-30 regular plan segment added a net 313,601 accounts during the period, the B-30 direct segment lost more than 350,000 accounts, more than offsetting the gains and dragging down the industry's overall account count. Direct plan accounts from T-30 also declined by around 72,000.

The trend, say MF officials, is on expected lines as direct plan investors, especially those who have started investing in recent years, are likely to be more sensitive to market volatility.

"A significant share of the new investors who entered mutual funds in recent years came from B-30 locations, many of them through direct or unassisted channels. Some may have entered with return expectations shaped by the strong post-pandemic rally, and the recent market volatility could be prompting a section of these investors to discontinue their SIPs," said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution and strategic alliances, Mirae Asset MF.

In March, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty plunged 12 per cent, their steepest monthly decline since March 2020, as oil prices surged amid the escalating West Asia crisis.

"It is completely natural for investors, especially those who are young or stepping into the markets for the first time, to feel anxious during phases of volatility. Navigating market cycles is a learning curve that every seasoned investor has gone through," said Deepak Jain, president and head, sales, Edelweiss MF.

According to industry sources, the T-30 and B-30 SIP account tally may also have been impacted due to the change in T-30 and B-30 cities. In the latest rejig, effective March, there were two changes in T-30 cities.

Manish Kothari, co-founder and chief executive officer of ZFunds, an MF distribution platform focused on B-30, said the higher closures of direct plan B-30 accounts may not mean that investors are quitting MFs.

"At ZFunds, we are seeing the opposite of panic. Close to 40 per cent of our new investors in the last six months are direct crossovers: people who started DIY, encountered volatility, and decided they would rather have someone in their corner. That migration from direct to handheld is the real signal in these numbers," he said.

While there is some stress on the SIP account side, gross SIP inflows have largely been stable. Gross B-30 inflows rose from ₹12,306 crore in February to ₹12,627 crore in April. T-30 inflows rose from ₹17,539 crore to ₹18,488 crore. The direct plan and regular plan break-up for T-30 and B-30 accounts is not available.

The last time SIP accounts had declined was during the January-April 2025 period, when the industry had lost 14.2 million accounts owing to higher closures and a one-time book-cleaning exercise by MFs to remove accounts that had turned inactive over the years.