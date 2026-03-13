Markets are not fully pricing in West Asia war impact, says Chris Wood

Global equity markets are not fully factoring in the impact of the ongoing war in West Asia, according to Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

"It is now nearly two weeks since the US-Israel attack on Iran and GREED & fear has to admit to a certain surprise that there is not yet more collateral damage in the markets. The explanation for the lack of a more dramatic sell-off in stocks is markets' continuing assumption that Donald Trump will do another TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) at any time," he wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

Adding: “This war is only ending quickly if Trump does a TACO, and even then, there is the issue of what Iran’s and Israel’s stance will be. In terms of the chief beneficiaries, Russia has to be one of them, given the rise in the oil price and given that it is suddenly no longer a problem for India to be buying Russian oil again. Another beneficiary is clearly China.”

Since the war began on February 28, the Indian stock markets have been on a rollercoaster ride with the Nifty 50 index slipping over 6 per cent till date.

Among sectors, auto, banks – both public and private, real estate and consumption indices on the NSE have underperformed with a fall of up to 11 per cent during this period, ACE Equity data shows.

Oil, gas prices flare

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifeline for global oil and gas transit, also remains closed. As a result, crude oil and gas prices have been on an upward spiral in the last few days.

Nearly 16 oil tankers, cargo and other commercial ships have been attacked in the Persian Gulf since the US-Israel war against Iran began, reports suggest.

Crude oil prices in this backdrop surged past $120 a barrel (bbl) earlier in March, but have given up some of the gains to trade around the $100/bbl mark now. Natural gas prices, too, have surged over 14 per cent from their recent lows to $3.259 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu), data shows.

“Equities are likely to see more erosion and another 5 per cent to 10 per cent is possible in the short-term given the recent developments. Those investors who cannot take further risk from the markets, may sell part of their equity assets and sit on cash. However, for risk takers, this is the time to stay invested for the medium to long-term and not sell in a panic,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

Key Nifty levels to track

Over the past four decades, the markets have witnessed six major geopolitical escalations, during which the index had corrected around 11 per cent on average over a median four-week period.

In the current scenario, the Nifty has already corrected around 8 per cent in the past week and is now trading near the lower band of the rising channel in place since June 2022, said analysts at ICICIDirect.

“On the downside, 23,300 emerges as the immediate support level for the Nifty. A sustained breakdown below this level could accelerate the decline toward the 23,000–22,500 zone (down 3.5 per cent from the current levels), which represents the next major demand area,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.