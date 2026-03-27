Markets betting on TACO moment in West Asia conflict, says Chris Wood

Global financial markets are betting on US President Donald Trump 'chickening out' (TACO) from the West Asia conflict given his arbitrary deadlines for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power plants, suggests Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

The US president, Wood wrote in GREED & fear - his weekly note to investors—faces the choice of a massive and risky military escalation with all the implications for markets, or a humiliating TACO which would expose the different agendas of the American and Israeli governments.

"That is why he must surely be regretting that he ever agreed to the attack on Iran which also looks disastrous for him politically. That markets continue to bet on TACO (Trump always chickens out) is evident from the lack of a more negative reaction given the obvious stagflationary risks which are building," Wood wrote.

"As per the Iranian Government's request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Given the developments, global markets, including India witnessed a relief rally. The Nifty 50 has gained nearly 1 per cent since March 23 when Trump announced the 5-day pause on strikes on Iran, ACE Equity data shows.

Bond markets

For the financial markets, the most important development over the past week, according to Wood, has been the pickup in Treasury bond market volatility as reflected in the MOVE index, which surged by 28 per cent last Friday to a high of 108.84 and is now 97.59. This was the biggest one-day gain since October 2020 during Covid.

“The 10-year yield has now broken out of the range which has been prevailing since last August reaching a peak of 4.44 per cent on Monday, as bond investors have focused anew on Iran-driven stagflation risks rather than AI-triggered white-collar job losses which was the main concern prior to the attack on Iran on 28 February," Wood wrote.

Any move in the ten-year yield beyond the 4.5 per cent level, Wood believes, will be negative for equities and will cause investors to refocus on America’s fiscal issues.

The movement in the 10-year bond yields assumes significance, according to analysts, given the soaring US national debt of over $39 trillion. This amount, analysts believe, is a looming problem that could hit markets, borrowing costs, currencies and confidence across the global financial system.

Official projections underline the scale of the challenge. The federal deficit is expected to remain close to $2 trillion, while annual interest payments are projected to reach around $1 trillion and continue rising sharply in the years ahead.

“Once a country is spending around a trillion dollars a year just on interest, the debt story stops being abstract. It becomes a live market issue and leaves the US more exposed to yield spikes, more exposed to external shocks and more exposed to shifts in foreign demand for Treasuries,” said Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, a global consulting firm that has $14 billion in assets under management.

Markets, he said, have become too comfortable with the assumption that the Treasury market will endlessly absorb huge supply without friction. “Recent weeks have been a reminder that this confidence can be tested,” Green said.