Markets crash: Sensex down 748 pts intraday, Nifty at 23,973; key reasons

Stock market crash today reasons: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the red on Wednesday following renewed tariff threat on the pharma sector by US President Trump and oil price spike amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

The BSE Sensex started the session with a cut of nearly 388 points or 0.50 per cent at 77,081. The index made a low of 76,722.21, down 748 points or 0.96 per. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell 90 points or 0.37 per cent to open at 24,097. The 50-share pack made a low of 23,973.70 as it cracked 214 points or 0.88 per cent.

As of 10:50 AM, both the benchmark indices were trading near their day's lows, with Sensex quoting at 76,832.77, down 637 points or 0.82 per cent, and Nifty at 24,009.30, down 178 points or 0.74 per cent.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Pharma and Realty indices fell by over 1.5 per cent each. Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services, IT, Metal, and Oil & Gas were also trading lower. Nifty Auto was the only index that bucked the trend, gaining nearly 1 per cent intraday.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were trading lower by 0.65 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, India VIX rose to 12.94 levels, up by more than 2.5 per cent, indicating heightened volatility and caution in the near term.

Stock Market Crash: Here's why Sensex, Nifty are falling today:

Pharma Tariff: Nifty Pharma and healthcare were the top laggards among Nifty sectoral constituents, dragging the benchmark index down by nearly one percent.

Nifty Pharma index fell nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day deals after the US President Donald Trump announced a proposal to impose a phased tariff regime on imported generic medicines aimed at encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturing within the United States. Nifty Pharma slipped 1.7 per cent to 25,639.70 in intra-day deals.

Tushar Manudhane, senior vice president, institutional research analyst, healthcare at Motilal Oswal Financial services said, "90 per cent of generic prescription is imported by US, effectively increasing the tariff for everyone (as and when it happens) supplying to US market and it is not India specific."

Oil Price: Oil price also contributed to the domestic stock market's decline as they inched above 1.57 per cent higher on Wednesday, bringing Brent crude futures above $92.58 per barrel and WTI crude futures added 1.34 per cent to trade at $85.68 per barrel.

OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation was down 1.52 per cent to ₹314 apiece, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation traded 2.13 per cent lower ₹398 apice, and Indian Oil Corporation was down 0.77 per cent to ₹142 on Wednesday after Brent crude prices spiked to $92 per barrel.

Rupee weakness: Rupee opened weaker against the greenback on Wednesday. The domestic currency opened 10 paise weaker against the US dollar at 96.34, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.24 a dollar.

On Rupee, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP said "dealers continued to watch for RBI participation through state-owned banks to smooth volatility. The central bank appears to be allowing gradual adjustment while preventing disorderly moves."

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investment, said the continuing US-Iran conflict and rising Brent crude price will continue to weigh on markets despite positive news on other fronts.

He further added, "Dips in the market will provide buying opportunities in fundamentally sound stocks. The outperformance of the broader market may continue in the near-term."

Rajesh Palviya, head of research at Axis Direct said that technically, the market continues to trade with a cautious undertone below the 24,300 mark.

"A sustained move above this level could revive momentum towards 24,500–24,550, while immediate support is placed at 24,100. A decisive breach below this level may trigger further weakness towards 23,950. Any moderation in crude oil prices would significantly improve market sentiment and provide the trigger for a stronger recovery," he added.

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