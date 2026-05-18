Markets erase 1.4% intra-day decline on IT rally and FPI buying

Benchmark equity indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex plunging over 1,000 points in early trade amid a global risk-off selloff triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices. However, a rebound in IT stocks and positive flows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) helped domestic markets erase losses and end largely flat.

After market hours in India, global equities also recovered while oil prices eased on optimism that the US and Iran were moving closer to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Sensex, which had tumbled as much as 1,058 points, or 1.4 per cent, to an intra-day low of 74,180, settled at 75,315, up 77 points, or 0.1 per cent. The Nifty 50 slipped to 23,317 in opening trade before closing nearly unchanged at 23,650, up 6.5 points, or 0.03 per cent.

IT shares led the recovery. The Nifty IT index climbed 2.4 per cent, with all constituents ending in the green, after slumping nearly 6 per cent last week.

Analysts said the sharp depreciation in the rupee and strength in the dollar improved the earnings outlook for export-oriented software companies, which derive a significant portion of their revenues in US currency. Nifty Pharma also ended over half a per cent higher.

FPIs remained net buyers, pumping ₹2,813 crore into domestic equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,682 crore.

Most Asian markets remained under pressure as sentiment stayed fragile following a further escalation in the Iran conflict, raising fears of prolonged disruption to global oil supplies. Brent crude briefly climbed above $110 a barrel after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to “get moving, fast”. Meanwhile, reports of drone strikes and attacks in the Gulf added to concerns over regional stability.

However, Brent crude fell more than 1.3 per cent to below $108 a barrel after Indian market hours after Iran’s semi-official news agency reported that the US had proposed a temporary waiver on sanctions on Iranian oil exports — a key demand from Tehran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz (SoH).

Analysts have cautioned that a prolonged Gulf conflict could aggravate India’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities through elevated oil prices, pressure on the balance of payments, and sustained foreign outflows.

“The continuation of the Middle East conflict is beginning to weigh on India’s macro-financial stability, with sustained current account pressure and continued selling by FPIs,” said Seshadri Sen, head of research and strategist at Emkay Global. “We see significant downside risk for Indian equities until the resolution of the Gulf conflict and reopening of SoH. However, we expect normalcy to return in the coming weeks and see any weakness as an entry opportunity, with discretionary and industrials as key overweights.”

Dhananjay Sinha, chief executive officer and co-head of institutional equities at Systematix, said the combination of slowing growth, widening external-sector stress, and sticky inflation could complicate monetary policy.

“The mix of slowing growth, widening balance-of-payments stress, and sticky inflation will complicate the RBI’s job, likely forcing a sharper rupee breach beyond ₹100 and a reversal of last year’s monetary accommodation,” Sinha said. “Markets will face pressure from rising rates and a weaker currency, particularly in rate-sensitives like BFSI, real estate, and capital-intensive industries.”

Market breadth remained weak despite the late recovery. Two-thirds of the sectoral indices ended in the red, while declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by nearly three-to-one on the BSE.

The broader market also underperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 1.3 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipping 0.2 per cent, highlighting persistent risk aversion beyond frontline shares.