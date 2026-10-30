Markets hit 6-month high in Oct on IT rally, Jio Platforms IPO frenzy

Strong results from information technology (IT) firms lifted the Nifty 1.9 per cent in October, even as the West Asia war pushed Brent crude up nearly 10 per cent to about $117 a barrel and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates for the first time since 2023. The listing of Jio Platforms, which became the second most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation ( ₹13 trillion) and gave one of the best listing gains at 27 per cent, augmented the market movements.

The Nifty 50 Index rose 0.5 per cent on Friday, while the smallcap index fell 2 per cent. The Nifty ranked among Asia’s best-performing major benchmarks in October — even as peers saw major selloff in tech stocks due to anti-artificial intelligence (AI) sentiments.

However, the 1.9 per cent gain hid a bad month for most investors. Four IT firms added more market value than the entire Nifty 50. The Nifty IT index jumped 17.69 per cent in the month and rose 2.32 per cent on Friday, logging its best month since July 2020.

Even so, the Nifty ends the month 12.6 per cent below its 52-week high and just 3.9 per cent above its low.

The market value of everything listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose about ₹3 trillion to ₹470.5 trillion — but that includes 83 new listings worth ₹15.3 trillion, of which Jio Platforms alone accounts for ₹13.2 trillion. Much of Jio’s value was already counted in the share price of its parent Reliance Industries, so the rise in the total overstates the wealth investors actually gained.

The rally was narrow, with only 22 of the 50 Nifty stocks rising. Below the benchmark, the damage grew with every step down in company size. The Nifty Smallcap reported its worst month since March, losing 4.06 per cent in October. Nifty Midcap extended losses for the second month, losing 3.42 per cent in October after slipping 7.62 per cent in September.

Of the 2,274 stocks listed on both September 30 and October 30, only 406 ended higher.

“The correction in small and midcaps has largely been driven by valuation rationalisation, sustained FII selling and moderation in investor risk appetite. However, underlying earnings growth remains relatively strong, with small and midcap companies delivering better profit growth than large caps so far in Q2FY27,” said Vinay Jain, fund manager and head of research at Karma Capital.

“The IT sector’s recent rally is largely driven by valuation comfort following prolonged underperformance, improved investor sentiment and better-than-expected results from select companies. However, a sustained recovery will require acceleration in revenue growth, stronger deal conversion and improvement in discretionary technology spending,” Jain added.

“Going forward, market returns are likely to be increasingly earnings-driven rather than valuation-driven, making bottom-up stock selection critical,” he said.

Sheth attributed the market uptick to be supported by the US and Indian benchmark bond yield corrections rather than an appreciating rupee. “From a seasonality perspective, November and December both the months have been bullish for the markets. The average returns in the month of November is about 2.5 per cent across the last 25 years. November generally ends on a positive note, and in the month of August and September, the markets had fallen a lot, so November looks like a good month for a rebound,” said Apurva Sheth, Samco Securities .