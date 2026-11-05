Markets in Samvat 2083: 6 key risks D-St should watch out for in new year

Samvat 2082 is set to end on a negative note, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 falling 7.9 per cent, and 6.8 per cent, respectively, according to exchange data as on November 4.

Analysts said that Samvat 2083, which will begin on November 8 (Diwali), will be tested by a combination of global macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and domestic growth challenges. The key risks include rising bond yields, inflation and interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and slowing economic growth.

ALSO READ: Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty set to post worst show in 15 years "These are interconnected. Their combined impact could be more significant than their individual effects," Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives & research, SAMCO Securities, said.

6 key risks to watch in Samvat 2083

1. Rising bond yields: Bond yields are among the most important variables influencing equity market valuations. Seth said that when government bond yields rise, the relative attractiveness of fixed-income investments improves, potentially prompting investors to reduce their exposure to equities.

2. Rising inflation (crude oil) and interest rates: This is the biggest macroeconomic threat, said Seth. This could potentially be the most important risk for Indian equities during Samvat 2083. There are four major consequences for the Indian stock market: impact on corporate profitability; consumption slowdown; interest rate tightening and fiscal pressure.

According to Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO, Stockify, the adverse impact of delayed monsoon and higher agricultural production costs will further put pressure on rural incomes and demand.

"In case inflation continues, the RBI will have no option but to continue with higher interest rates, leading to credit shortage and adverse impacts on sensitive sectors like automobiles, housing, and consumer durables," Jhunjhunwala said. "The Indian market could experience an earnings downgrade cycle," added Seth.

3. Foreign investor outflows: High bond yields have a direct impact on the markets. US Treasury yields can make US fixed-income assets more attractive relative to emerging-market equities. This could intensify FPI outflows from India, according to Seth.

"The steep inflation levels and prolonged high interest rates in the developed economies could lead to foreign investors moving their funds towards safer assets. In the wake of this development, capital outflow from foreign institutional investors could occur, leading to weakening of the currency and volatility in the domestic equity markets," Jhunjhunwala said.

"Strong DIIs participation and SIP flows could provide a cushion against foreign selling. However, domestic liquidity cannot indefinitely compensate for a sustained rise in global yields," Seth added.

4. Equity valuations: Higher risk-free rates increase the discount rate applied to future corporate earnings. Stocks trading at expensive valuations, particularly growth-oriented and long-duration businesses, become vulnerable to de-rating. Rising domestic government bond yields can increase borrowing costs for companies, potentially affecting expansion plans and profitability.

"Continuous heavy selling by foreign investors could impact the valuations adversely, especially of those companies/assets that are commanding premium multiples," Jhunjhunwala said.

5. Geopolitical tensions: India's reliance on crude oil imports leads to geopolitical incidents becoming a serious risk factor. Escalation in West Asia or disruption of global energy supply routes can lead to an increase in crude prices. This, in turn, Jhunjhunwala said, increases the import cost for India, creating depreciation pressures on the rupee, and raise the cost of operations in various industries, including aviation, paints, chemicals, and logistics.

"The persistent fluctuations in energy prices can also create inflationary trends and harm the overall economic landscape," he said.

6. Slowing growth/recession: Equity markets ultimately derive their long-term returns from corporate earnings growth, Seth said. Even if liquidity remains strong and valuations appear reasonable after a correction, a meaningful slowdown in earnings growth could restrict market returns. The concern is that the first three risks could collectively create an adverse economic environment. He added:

- Rising bond yields increase the cost of capital

- Higher inflation reduces household purchasing power.

- Higher interest rates moderate credit growth and investment.

- Geopolitical tensions disrupt trade, energy supplies and business confidence.

"The combined-broad assessment of these factors is that Samvat 2083 could be a year of heightened volatility, valuation rationalisation and selective wealth creation rather than a broad-based bull market," Seth said.