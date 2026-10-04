Foreign investors are short on Indian markets as global risks weigh

Overseas investors have turned the most bearish on Indian markets in over two months as weak global macroeconomic signals have made Dalal Street investments less attractive. Analysts said that while such low readings often lead to short-covering moves, a rally seems unlikely this time.

Foreign funds are selling index futures or have shorted the market, showing low confidence in the growth prospects of Indian stocks. Funds usually cover shorts when the risk-reward changes. But the US-Iran war, higher 10-year US bond yields and rising Brent crude are keeping foreign investors at bay.

The foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs’) long-short ratio — a measure of their long positions against short positions in index futures on the NSE — fell to only 8 per cent at Thursday’s close, the lowest level seen since July 23. Equity markets remained closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.

The long-short ratio is a sentiment indicator for markets. A lower ratio indicates that FII investors are bearish on the Indian market.

The Nifty ended 0.9 per cent lower at 22,421.95 on Thursday and has declined 14.25 per cent so far this year. This has prompted foreign investors to pull out ₹2.69 trillion from Indian equity markets, according to the latest NSDL data.

Vipin Kumar, AVP, derivatives and technical research, Globe Capital Market, said the short-term chart structure is in oversold territory, and the Nifty index has reached key structural support levels between the 22,180 and 21,740 spot zone.

“Meanwhile, the long-short ratio has dropped to extreme lows, indicating that a potential bounce-back rally toward the 22,800-22,850 spot zone cannot be ruled out at this juncture,” he said. “However, given elevated crude oil prices driven by volatile geopolitical conditions and rising US Treasury yields, the chances of sustainability at higher levels remain low.”

Consequently, he said, any sharp upside is likely to face selling pressure on rallies.

A Business Standard analysis showed that FII short positions have remained below the 20 per cent mark on 159 of 182 trading days so far in 2026, and below 10 per cent on 46 occasions.

“FII long positions have remained below 10 per cent for some time, but unlike in the past, this has not triggered a recovery. The macro factors behind these short positions remain unchanged, with rising bond yields and crude prices, along with a weaker rupee, providing little incentive for FIIs to cover their shorts,” said Chandan Taparia, head, technical and derivatives research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Selling pressure remains

Taparia said that while the Nifty is now deeply oversold, a sustained recovery may remain elusive until fresh positive triggers emerge.

“Given the current risk-reward, further shorting may also be less attractive. In the near term, the Nifty could remain range-bound between 22,200 and 22,750, with any bounces meeting with selling pressure,” he said.

Kumar of Globe Capital also said the formation of a solid reversal pattern or a stable base around these support levels will be a critical positive development for restoring bullish momentum.