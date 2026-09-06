Sunday, September 06, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / Markets / News / Resilient demand to aid jewellery retailers maintain growth trajectory

Resilient demand to aid jewellery retailers maintain growth trajectory

To offset higher gold costs, retailers are focusing on exchange, lower price points

Jewellery

Jewellery majors reported average revenue growth of 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the June quarter.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stocks of listed jewellery majors have outperformed the broader indices and benchmarks over the past year. The average return of key jewellery makers over the past six months and a one-year period has been 50 per cent. The top gainers are led by Sky Gold and Diamonds, Thangamayil Jewellery, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle and, more recently, Kalyan Jewellers.
 
The outperformance is quite stark, given that both the benchmark Nifty50 and broader markets have generated negative returns year-to-date as well as over the last six months.
 
Demand for gold jewellery has remained strong despite the hike in gold import duty as well as elevated and volatile gold prices. In addition to these factors, there has been further consolidation in the sector. The latest in the ongoing trend was the acquisition of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) by GRT Jewellers, with the latter paying ₹1,033 crore for a 74 per cent stake.
 
 
While gold prices, 24-carat and 10 gram, in India have trended up over the past year, prices have oscillated from a low of ₹1,21,467 in October last year to a record high of ₹1,67,965 last month. Despite the strong stock performance of jewellery retail majors, brokerages remain positive on the structural growth story and expect the top listed majors to deliver robust returns from the current levels. Titan and Kalyan Jewellers are the top picks across most brokerages.
 
JP Morgan Research remains constructive on organised jewellery retail and reiterates its positive stance on Titan despite its strong year-to-date outperformance. Titan has gained over 25 per cent, while the Nifty50 is down 7 per cent.

Also Read

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri soars 58% in 4 days; zooms 107% from Aug low

GRT Jewellers

GRT Jewellers to acquire 74.12% stake in Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

giva, kriti sanon

GIVA withdraws rakshabandhan advertisement after backlash; stirs a debate

Tanishq

How Tanishq Ensures You Know Exactly What You're Paying For

Titan Company, Titan share price, Titan jewellery, Titan Q1FY27, jewellery demand, Titan earnings, Titan margins, Emkay Research, Motilal Oswal

Demand growth, execution likely to drive Titan's outperformancepremium

 
Analysts led by Latika Chopra of the brokerage say their confidence is underpinned by expectations of sustained jewellery demand through Q2 and Q3 FY27, supported by an extended festive season, resilient wedding demand, and retailer initiatives aimed at driving buyer acquisition and increasing purchase occasions amid elevated gold-price volatility, with prices up 13 per cent over the past month.
 
Helping offset higher gold prices are attractive gold-exchange programmes, accounting for 50 per cent of gold sales, lightweight and lower-carat offerings, including multiple 18-carat launches, and affordable everyday-wear collections, such as Tanishq’s sub-₹50,000 Joy of Dressing range. These are expanding accessibility and broadening consumer participation across price points.
 
Jewellery majors reported average revenue growth of 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the June quarter, backed by rising gold prices and sustained consumer demand driven by weddings and the festive season, despite the customs duty hike in May.
 
Chetan Mahadik and Vijay Jangir of Systematix Research point out that the June quarter was defined by extreme volatility, with gold prices rising as much as 60 per cent Y-o-Y. The increase in customs duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent initially softened demand in May before it normalised in June.
 
While Akshaya Tritiya drove exceptional sales growth, the period of Adhik Maas, considered inauspicious, led to a temporary postponement of wedding-related purchases. To maintain affordability at high price points and bridge the gap created by gold price inflation, retailers recalibrated their offerings to include more 9-carat, 14-carat and 18-carat options. The brokerage has a buy rating on Bluestone Jewellery.
 
In the medium term, the triggers are the rising share of the organised sector as well as value-added products.
 
Analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of Motilal Oswal Research point out that the sector's long-term theses remain around two powerful structural tailwinds: formalisation and premiumisation. The share of the organised sector has nearly doubled to 40-45 per cent of the ₹8.5 trillion jewellery market in FY26 from 20-25 per cent in FY19. Leading retailers are expanding their customer base and increasing spend per customer through premiumisation, omnichannel expansion, and a higher studded mix.
 
The brokerage expects organised leaders to further widen their competitive advantage through superior scale, sourcing, funding access and capital efficiency. These structural advantages are becoming increasingly difficult for smaller and unorganised players to replicate, particularly in a volatile gold-price environment, reinforcing the ongoing shift towards organised retail.
 
The brokerage continues to prefer Titan and Kalyan Jewellers as its top picks, supported by their industry-leading execution, superior capital allocation, and sustained ability to compound earnings ahead of the broader consumer sector. It also has a buy rating on PN Gadgil and a neutral rating on Senco Gold.

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

West Asia conflict, crude prices likely to drive stock markets this week

FPI

FPIs resume selling, pull out ₹7,443 cr from equities in first week of Sep

stocks, global stocks

Traders turn to bullish Chinese stock bets as AI trades crowd Korea, Japan

TATA Tech

Former Tata Technologies CEO McGoldrick sells shares worth ₹165 crore

SEBI

Mkts regulator presses ahead against Hindenburg, others in Adani case

Topics : jewellery sale jewellery Gold demand Gold jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 1:41 PM IST