Markets rally on hopes of easing US-Iran tensions and lower crude prices

Indian equities gained alongside global markets, and benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty posted their best gains since April 15, 2026, amid hopes that the US and Iran are nearing a peace deal. The Sensex ended the session on Wednesday at 77,959, a gain of 941 points or 1.2 per cent, while the Nifty closed the day at 24,331, with a gain of 298 points or 1.2 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by ₹6 trillion to ₹473 trillion.

News reports suggested Iran is evaluating a new proposal from the US to end the war. According to the reports, if Iran accepts the US’ one-page memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will lead to gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the American blockade of Iranian ports. Brent crude oil prices fell on hopes of a peace deal and traded at $102, down 7 per cent. Brent crude prices have gained 39 per cent since the beginning of the war. Rising crude prices are detrimental to India’s economic growth and inflation, as it is a heavy importer of crude oil.

The Union Cabinet's approval of a new emergency credit guarantee programme worth ₹18,100 crore to support businesses facing liquidity stress linked to the West Asia crisis, combined with the absence of major disappointments in the March quarter results, further boosted sentiment.

"Domestic markets rallied on a risk-on sentiment, driven by easing US-Iran tensions and China’s diplomatic engagement, which helped contain crude oil prices, though the trend remains headline-sensitive. Global cues were further strengthened by strong artificial intelligence (AI)-led tech earnings, while yen-led dollar weakness aided emerging market (EM) flows. Domestically, favourable political cues, improving infra executions, and ECLGS 5.0 approval remain supportive, especially for the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) sectors. However, gains across financials, pharma, auto, and realty were partly led by short-covering and tactical moves. With input cost pressures and forex risks still present, a selective investment approach is advisable,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.

The broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 rose by 1.76 per cent and 1.93 per cent, respectively. Market breadth was strong, with 2,813 stocks advancing and 1,427 declining. HDFC Bank, which gained 3.1 per cent, was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains, followed by ICICI Bank, which rose 2.2 per cent.

“Going ahead, the immediate resistance for the Nifty is placed in the 24,450-24,500 zone. Any sustainable move above this zone could result in the Nifty extending its pullback towards 24,650, followed by 24,800 in the short term. On the downside, the immediate support for the Nifty is placed in the 24,220-24,200 zone,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.