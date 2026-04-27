Markets rebound: Sensex up 756pts intraday; Nifty reclaims 24k; key reasons

Stock Market rally: Snapping their three-day losing streak, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply higher on Monday, April 27, amid buying across the sectors and positive global cues.

Around 02:45 PM, the BSE Sensex benchmark was up 681.14 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 77,345.35. The NSE Nifty50 gained 210.75 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 24,108.70.

The Sensex touched a high of 77,420.04, up 755.83 points, or 0.98 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,129.55, up 231.6 points, or 0.97 per cent.

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in green. In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.53 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 was up by 1.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, India VIX slipped to 18.56 levels, down nearly 6 per cent, indicating lower volatility and reduced near-term market uncertainty.

In today's sell-off, investors gained around ₹6.6 trillion, as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies increased to ₹468.11 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹461.49 trillion.

What's behind the market rebound today:

Broad-based buying: Amid the ongoing Q4 earnings season, broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors. Heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Hindustan Zinc, among others, announced their earnings over the weekend. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma jumped nearly 3 per cent, followed by Realty, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, IT, Media, Metal, and Auto. Among others, Bank, Financial Services, and FMCG were also trading higher. According to NSE data, 2,570 stocks out of 3,386 were trading in green on Monday.

Easing geopolitical concerns: While US President Donald Trump called off a planned visit by envoys to Islamabad for talks with Iran, citing internal divisions in Tehran, signs of engagement persist, with Iran reportedly proposing steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause hostilities while deferring nuclear negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefly visited Islamabad as efforts continued to revive dialogue with Washington, though discussions may shift to virtual channels.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said developments around the Strait of Hormuz, including Iran’s recent overtures, have offered some relief, but uncertainty surrounding stalled US–Iran negotiations is keeping risk appetite in check.

India-New Zealand FTA: India and New Zealand are set to sign their Free Trade Agreement today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. All 8,284 Indian export products will receive duty-free access to the New Zealand market from the date the pact enters into force. India has offered market access on 70.03 per cent of its tariff lines, covering 95 per cent of the total bilateral import value from New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Commerce factsheet released in December 2025.

Strong global cues: Asian markets were trading higher on Monday as investors brushed aside US-Iran diplomatic setbacks, even as ongoing Middle East tensions kept oil prices elevated. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI rose 2.15 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.4 per cent.

US stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, led by a surge in Intel shares, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 recording a fourth straight week of gains after hitting fresh intraday and closing records. The Nasdaq rose 1.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent, ending its three-week winning streak.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said the US market, driven by AI trade, is at record highs, and Nvidia has crossed the market cap of $5 trillion. AI leaders like South Korea and Taiwan are attracting huge FPI flows at the cost of emerging markets like India. "It is important to understand that one stock in Taiwan (TSMC) and two stocks in South Korea (Samsung and SK Hynix) account for a lion’s share of the portfolio flows into these two countries. This is unlikely to continue for long. Any reversal of AI trade will also alter the direction of portfolio flows," he said.

According to Vijayakumar, in the current state of total uncertainty, investors can wait and watch the geopolitical developments and take decisions as clarity emerges. Despite the macro threats emerging from the energy crisis, India’s growth momentum is showing resilience and optimism as indicated by the recent rising private capex numbers. ============ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.