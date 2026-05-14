Markets rebound: Sensex up 860 pts intraday; Nifty tops 23,700; key reasons

Stock Market rally: Extending the gains for the second consecutive session, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply higher on Thursday, May 14, on the back of value buying and strong global cues.

At 12:35 PM, the BSE Sensex was trading 814 points, or 1.09 per cent higher at 74,423.05. The NSE Nifty50 rose 267.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 23,680.05 levels.

During the day, the Sensex touched a high of 75,495, up 866 points, or 1.18 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 23,708.30, up 295.7 points, or 1.26 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT, all the indices were trading in green. Nifty Pharma emerged as the top gainer, rising 2.4 per cent. Among others, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank, Healthcare, Consumer Durable, Chemicals, FMCG, and Auto gained up to 2 per cent.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.9 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 100 was trading almost flat with a negative bias.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, fell around 3 per cent to 18.85.

CHECK Q4 Results Today In today's rally, investors gained more than ₹4.7 trillion, as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies slipped to ₹462.80 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹458.06 trillion.

Stock Market Rally Today: Here's why the Sensex and Nifty are rising today:

Select buying in beaten-down stocks: Investors continued to accumulate beaten-down stocks on Thursday, aiding a further recovery in benchmark indices after the recent market correction. The rebound followed a nearly 4 per cent decline in the Sensex and Nifty over the previous four sessions, driven by concerns around rising crude oil prices and uncertainty after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal. The benchmarks had shown early signs of stability on Wednesday by ending slightly higher. Buying in heavyweight stocks: Shares of heavywight stocks including Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ITC, and Reliance were trading sharply higher lifting the overall investor sentiment. Telecom major Bharti Airtel was trading nearly 4 per cent higher after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results. HDFC was up 3 per cent, ITC gained 1.5 per cent, and Reliance Industries rose 0.8 per cent.

Solid global cues: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors tracked developments from the meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, with trade and bilateral ties in focus. Last checked, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.75 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.25 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell around 1 per cent.

US markets also ended higher overnight, with technology stocks lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record highs.

"The rally in US equities helped improve overall risk appetite globally, despite lingering concerns around inflation and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter interest rate stance for longer," said Hariprasad K, Sebi-registered research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth.

Optimism around US-China talks: Investors continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the US–Iran tensions and their potential impact on global energy markets.

According to Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, a key development supporting sentiment is the reported agreement between the US and China that no nation should impose shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, signalling efforts to maintain stability in one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes. While the development has provided some temporary relief to global markets, broader geopolitical concerns continue to keep overall risk appetite subdued.

Sensex expiry: Thursday’s weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts also contributed to market volatility, as traders squared off or rolled over positions in the futures and options segment, leading to sharp intraday swings.