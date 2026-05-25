Markets rebound: Sensex up 919 pts intraday; Nifty hits 23,990; key reasons

Stock Market rally: Extending the gains for the second consecutive session, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply higher on Monday, May 25, following a rally in global markets amid Extending the gains for the second consecutive session, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply higher on Monday, May 25, following a rally in global markets amid signs of the US-Iran peace deal , decline in crude oil prices, and easing inflation concerns.

Around 9:30 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 903.24 points, or 1.20 per cent, at 76,318.59. The NSE Nifty50 rose 262.70 points, or 1.11 per cent, to settle at 23,982.

The Sensex touched a high of 76,335, up 919.5 points, or 1.20 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 23,989, up 270 points, or 1.12 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT, all the indices were trading higher. Nifty Auto emerged as the top gainer, rising nearly 2.5 per cent. Among others, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas gained in the range of 1 to 2 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE India VIX, the fear gauge index, fell more than 6 per cent to 16.68.

In today's rally so far, investors gained more than ₹5.15 trillion, as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies jumped to ₹467.40 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹462.25 trillion.

Stock Market Rebound: Here's why the Sensex and Nifty are rising today:

Easing geopolitical concerns: On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that a deal with Tehran was “mostly finalised” and that more details would be revealed soon. However, the next day, he cautioned his negotiating team against moving too quickly toward an agreement. Earlier, Trump had said the agreement would involve reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz shipping route, though he did not provide additional details. The narrow passage, which normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, has effectively remained shut since the conflict began on February 28, 2026.

Decline in crude oil prices: Oil prices have declined sharply on hopes of a deal that could bring an end to the US-Israel war with Iran. Brent crude was down 5.47 per cent at $97.88 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 5.63 per cent at $91.16.

Rally in OMC stocks: Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), gained over 4 per cent each as Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), gained over 4 per cent each as petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday. The latest increase marks the fourth fuel price hike since May 15, pushing the cumulative rise in petrol and diesel rates to nearly ₹7.5 per litre after daily price revisions resumed following a long freeze.

In Delhi, petrol prices climbed by ₹2.61 per litre to ₹102.12, crossing the ₹100 threshold, while diesel rates went up by ₹2.71 to ₹95.20 per litre, industry officials said.

Positive global cues: Japan’s Nikkei 225 surpassed the 65,000 mark for the first time on Monday, reaching a record high during thin holiday trading in Asia. Investor sentiment improved after reports suggested that the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route could reopen soon, easing concerns over oil supplies. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 3.14 per cent higher at 65,333.44 levels.