Automobile stocks price movement

Automobile stocks were in demand with the Nifty Auto index rallying 3 per cent to 28,158.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intraday deals on expectations of improved operational performance for auto companies due to a fall in commodity prices.

At 10:11 AM, the Nifty Auto index was top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 2.6 per cent at 28,111.95, compared to a 0.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

What’s driving automobile stocks?

While announcing the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings on October 27, 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said the company’s operating profit or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,803.7 crore compared to ₹3,382.0 crore in Q2FY26 owing to West-Asia conflict-linked commodity increases.

Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head at Kotak Institutional Equities, see a high probability of a quick resolution to the Iran-US conflict, which could lead to a sharp decline in crude oil prices (after a few months of inventory replenishment by China and other countries) on improved supply-demand balance, a resultant improvement in India’s macroeconomic position and continued strength in the Indian market, especially for large-cap names in commodities, financials, telecommunications, etc. that offer meaningful value. The brokerage firm ruled out a prolonged West Asia conflict even though tail risks remain.

Meanwhile, for the second half (October to March) of the financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect demand to grow by at least 8–10% over a very high base of last year, given the strong demand momentum even in the recently concluded festive season alongside lean inventory across all key segments.

Furthermore, input costs remain a mixed bag with steel/rubber continuing to be higher and some others such as Aluminium and PGM falling off. While input costs may rise a bit in Q3FY27 quarter-on-quarter, these are likely to be largely offset by a combination of operating leverage benefits and price increases, the brokerage firm said in its auto sector update.

Meanwhile, the auto sector delivered a strong performance in Q2FY27, driven by robust domestic volume growth across two-wheelers (2Ws), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), alongside healthy export momentum. GST rate rationalisation further supported vehicle affordability and consumer demand, while premiumisation and a favourable product mix aided growth.

Looking ahead, analysts at Axis Securities remain constructive on the sector, supported by improving rural demand, sustained export momentum, a healthy product launch pipeline, rising electric vehicle (EV) penetration and operating leverage, providing opportunities for sustainable earnings growth and medium- to long-term value creation. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.