Maruti Suzuki India share price movement

Share price of Maruti Suzuki India hit a four-month high of ₹14,338.25, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals in an otherwise weak market after the company hiked prices of select vehicle models effective November 22, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.8 per cent at 83,261 at 10:20 AM.

In the past week, the stock price of Maruti Suzuki India outperformed the market by soaring 14 per cent, compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past month, the market price of the passenger vehicles (PV) company rallied 27 per cent, against a 14 per cent surge in the benchmark index. Currently, Maruti Suzuki India quotes at its highest level since July 2026.

Maruti Suzuki India hikes price of select models

In a press release, Maruti Suzuki India said it increased the prices of select vehicle models effective November 22, 2026, due to sustained cost pressures. The company stated that rising input costs made it necessary to pass on a part of the additional expenses to customers while trying to minimise the impact. The estimated volume-weighted average price increase is around 0.31 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 700 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Nifty Defence drops 1% The price hike reflects the growing cost pressures faced by the automobile industry. Given the recent correction around commodity prices, consecutive price hikes can provide operating leverage and support margin expansion from the March 2027 quarter (Q4FY27) onwards, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Brokerages view on Maruti Suzuki India, Auto sector

The automobile sector delivered a strong performance in the July to September 2026 (Q2FY27) quarter, supported by GST-led affordability, healthy festive demand, premiumization, and improving consumer sentiment.

While a favourable base and GST-led purchase deferrals in the previous year supported growth, management commentary remains constructive, with PV and two-wheelers (2W) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) expecting high single-digit domestic growth in the second half (October to March) of the financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27E). Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe this shall be supported by sustained demand momentum and favourable consumer sentiment across key vehicle segments over the next few quarters.

Meanwhile, commodity inflation is showing initial signs of easing, with aluminium, copper and steel rebar prices declining 9.3 per cent, 8.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, during October/November compared to Q2FY27. Elevated commodity prices in H1FY27 significantly pressured profitability across the auto value chain, with Maruti Suzuki’s raw material expense increasing 510 bps YoY in Q1FY27 and Q2FY27. The moderation in input costs, particularly aluminium and copper, should benefit OEMs and Ancillaries, the brokerage firm said. Further, it expects lower input costs, calibrated price hikes and operating leverage to support gradual margin recovery from Q4FY27E, with greater benefits potentially flowing through in FY28E.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki’s management expects margins to improve over Q2–Q3, supported by easing commodity prices, normalization of settlement cycles and the benefit of vehicle price hikes implemented in June (0.5 per cent) and August. Management remains optimistic on FY27 growth, expecting around 10 per cent volume growth, supported by demand recovery, new product launches, capacity expansion and improving exports, while near-term growth remains constrained by production ramp-up.

Over the longer term, Maruti remains well-positioned through investments across ICE, CNG (40 per cent portfolio), Hybrid, Hydrogen and electric vehicles (EVs), with the ₹3,900 crore EV-focused line at Hansalpur and upcoming EV launches supporting sustainable growth, analysts at Axis Securities said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹15,920 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.