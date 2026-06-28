Maruti Suzuki on track to sustain market share gains as demand picks up

Strong passenger vehicle (PV) growth in the June quarter till date, recovery in the entry-level segment, easing supply-related issues and market share gains are positive triggers for the PV market leader. Though lower fuel prices are positive and rural markets have registered robust growth, the impact of El Niño could hit demand, going ahead.

The stock is down 17 per cent over the last six months and is trading at 26 times its 2026-27 (FY27) earnings estimates. Boosted by lower crude oil prices, the near-term trigger for the stock would be the performance in June after the strong show in May. Goldman Sachs Research believes that during periods of cooling fuel prices, demand comes back fastest in entry-level cars and premium hatchbacks in the PV segment. It expects Maruti Suzuki to be best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth. Motilal Oswal Research, too, believes that with crude oil settling at lower levels, this is also likely to help drive down raw material costs as well.

Retail PV sales in June (till June 24) rose 34.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong demand in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) as well as the passenger car segment, points out Choice Institutional Equities. The wholesales trend is also expected to be strong despite the inauspicious period (Adhik Maas) for a part of the month.

Analysts, led by Raghunandhan NL of Nuvama Research, expect PV industry volumes (domestic) in June to register over 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth. It would be supported by better affordability, new products and adequate financing availability.

The expectation of a steady momentum in June follows a robust performance in May. Passenger vehicles were the standout segment in May with rural PVs growing faster at 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y and outpacing urban PVs which grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y. This, according to analyst Chirag Jain of Emkay Global Research, was led by small-car revival co-existing alongside a sustained SUV mix. While the premium segment continues to outshine the entry-level one for both PVs and two-wheelers (2Ws), CLSA Research points out that Maruti’s mini and compact segment volumes have improved.

The cumulative improvement, according to the brokerage, is 8,000-10,000 units per month.

Some of this was reflected in the May sales for Maruti Suzuki which posted a 42 per cent growth in the car segment.

Given the volume gains over the last couple of months, analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of Motilal Oswal Research point out that Maruti Suzuki has gained 580 basis points (bps) market share. It has reached a record high of 73 per cent for year-to-date FY27, mostly from Hyundai and Toyota.

The company also posted a strong recovery in the SUV segment after facing supply constraints in Q4FY26 and gained 245 bps market share in May to reach 27 per cent. It seems to have fixed its supply-related issues with the commencement of Phase-II of the Kharkhoda plant.

While Maruti Suzuki is the top pick of Motilal Oswal Research, it is cautious about the impact of El Niño, which is already driving a material monsoon deficit across the country. If this sustains, it is likely to hamper rural consumption sentiment this financial year, it adds.

The company is focussed on maximising capacity and improving market share by limiting any price increases in the entry-level segments, where demand remains highly price-sensitive.

While volumes should see a pick up, Antique Stock Broking believes that in a scenario of prolonged geopolitical uncertainty, operating profit margins, which are currently just over 11 per cent, are likely to fall to 10.3 per cent in FY27.