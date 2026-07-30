Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: 34-35% revenue growth likely; PAT to stay muted

Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: Auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, slated to post its June quarte (Q1) results for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) this week, is expected to post a mixed bag of numbers with double-digit revenue growth but muted profit driven by higher raw material costs.

Maruti Suzuki, which manufactures SUVs and modern electric vehicles like the Dzire, Wagon R, and Swift, will post its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 31. The revenue is projected to rise by up to 35 per cent, while volume growth is also likely to remain in double digits.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said Maruti Suzuki will likely post a strong 33.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue to ₹51,413 crore. However, profit growth is seen to be only marginally higher at 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,293 crore in Q1 FY27.

The brokerage noted that Maruti Suzuki's volume growth remained robust at 29 per cent year-on-year in 1QFY27, supported by steady demand across segments and the ramp-up of additional production capacity. The utility vehicle (UV) mix was largely stable at 33 per cent, compared with 34 per cent in the previous quarter, indicating a consistent product mix. However, the export mix declined by 220 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 19 per cent, suggesting a relatively lower contribution from overseas markets during the quarter.

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities said that Maruti Suzuki is expected to benefit from continuing product launches, further scale-up in exports, and the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. Additionally, the valuation remains attractive for Maruti.

The brokerage expects the automaker to report revenue of ₹51,914 crore, up 35.1 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 1 per cent Q-o-Q. Meanwhile, the company's profit after tax is projected at ₹3,359 crore, down 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q, reflecting pressure on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

Maruti's Ebitda margin is estimated at 10 per cent, contracting 142 bps Y-o-Y and 176 bps Q-o-Q. The brokerage noted that higher raw material cost is expected to impact margins as the pass-on to customers has only been partial and that too with a lag.

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