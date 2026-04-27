The Street expects the country’s largest carmaker to deliver a steady yet margin-sensitive Q4FY26 performance, with revenue growth supported by modest volume expansion and improved realisations, while profitability remains under pressure from rising input and logistics costs.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard broadly expect mid-to-high 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth (around 4–5 per cent Q-o-Q), driven by a 1–2 per cent sequential volume uptick and a richer product mix, aided by higher exports and a greater share of SUVs/EVs alongside lower discounting. ASPs are expected to inch up 1–2 per cent Q-o-Q, reflecting this favourable mix shift.

Average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to inch up by 1–2 per cent Q-o-Q, reflecting this favourable shift in product mix. Margins, however, remain the key area of divergence. While some analysts foresee a sequential contraction of 20–50 basis points (bps), driven by higher commodity, freight, and production costs, others believe there is potential for margin expansion, up to 93 bps Q-o-Q, buoyed by operating leverage, reduced discounts, and the normalisation of one-off costs from the previous quarter.

Further, the key factors to watch in the Q4 results, according to brokerages, will include the sustainability of robust demand, the ongoing pressure of input costs, and the impact of recent price hikes.

READ | Eternal Q4 preview: PAT may jump 263% YoY; Blinkit, FD growth in focus Amidst this, the automaker's stock was quoted trading at ₹13,099 per share at 09:38 AM, up 0.39 per cent from its previous close of ₹13,048 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, here’s what analysts expect from Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results:

JM Financial

Analysts at JM Financial expect revenue to grow by 4.6 per cent Q-o-Q (+28 per cent Y-o-Y). The growth is led by a 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q increase in volume and better realisations due to a higher share of exports and lower discounts. "We expect Ebitda margin to contract by 20bps Q-o-Q, owing to higher commodity prices and logistics costs, partially offset by higher operating leverage," wrote the analysts in the preview report.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹52,207.1 crore (up 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹40,673.80 crore in Q4FY25); Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹6,359.3 crore (up 49.1 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹4,264.7 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda margin at 12.2 per cent (up 170 bps); Profit after tax (PAT) at ₹4,329.4 crore (up 17.7 per cent from ₹3,711.1 crore).

Centrum Institutional Research

Analysts at Centrum Institutional Research expect Q4FY26 revenues for Maruti Suzuki to grow 27 per cent Y-o-Y. MSIL's volume grew by 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y (+1.3 per cent Q-o-Q) to 676.2k units. They expect ASP to grow by 13 per cent Y-o-Y (+2 per cent Q-o-Q) backed by higher contribution from exports and a better product mix. "We estimate Ebitda margin to improve by 161bps Y-o-Y and 93bps Q-o-Q at 12.1 per cent, led by a favourable mix, reversal of one-offs from last quarter, and lower discounts and ad spends sequentially, partially offset by higher commodity prices," wrote the analysts in the preview report. They further expect PAT to improve by 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 11.5 per cent on a sequential basis.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹51,648.7 crore (up 27 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹6,249.5 crore (up 46.5 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 12.1 per cent (up 161 bps); Adjusted PAT at ₹4,229 crore (up 14 per cent).

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities expects the ASP to rise 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q, led by a higher exports mix that was driven by an increasing share of SUVs and EVs, and lower discounts relative to Q3. The brokerage further expects the Ebitda margin to contract by 50bps Q-o-Q due to higher raw material costs, production costs, and freight costs.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹50,939.3 crore (up 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 11.7 per cent (up 120 bps); PAT at ₹3,883.8 crore (up 4.7 per cent).

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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