Maruti dips marginally post Q2 amid cost pressures; analysts remain bullish

Maruti Suzuki share price: Shares of India's biggest auto maker : Shares of India's biggest auto maker Maruti Suzuki gave a tepid reaction to the company's September quarter (Q2) results for the ongoing fiscal (2026-27) as the profit missed expectations on higher depreciation, interest expenses and mark-to-market losses.

While concerns around margin trajectory remain, analysts largely retained a positive outlook over the medium term, driven by strong domestic demand and balance sheet strength. They believe the recent correction in the stock, 15 per cent in two months, captures the margin downgrade and provides a good entry point for investors.

Maruti Suzuki shares declined as much as 1 per cent to ₹11,335.75 on the BSE in intraday deals on Wednesday. The selloff in the Indian stock market also weighed on sentiment.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results highlights

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 26.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the consolidated net profit to ₹2,466.1 crore from ₹3,349 crore in the year-ago period, as rising commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange (forex) movements pushed up costs, while losses on its mutual fund (MF) holdings reduced income from investments.

EBITDA margin expanded by ~70 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but was down 310 bps YoY to 8.9 per cent. The QoQ expansion came from price hikes, cost reduction, lower employee costs, and fixed-cost absorption on inventory build, partly offset by commodities

and higher other expenses.

Management raised its demand outlook, guiding to at least ~10 per cent domestic growth in the second half of the fiscal year, implying mid-teens volume growth for FY27 (vs ~10 per cent earlier), backed by a pending order book of ~270k units as of Dussehra.

Maruti Suzuki shares: Should you buy?

Here's what top brokerages recommend on Maruti shares:

PL Capital

PL Capital estimates volume and realization CAGR of 9.7 per cent and 4.0 per cent over FY26-29E, which could result into revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT CAGR of 14.0 per cent, 13.3 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively.

Although raw material inflation continues to impact the industry, the brokerage believes the recent correction in the stock provides a good entry point with expectations of earnings upgrades. It upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ (previous ‘Accumulate’) with a target price of ₹13,750 (previous ₹13,150), valuing it at P/E of 23x Sep’28E EPS.

Antique Stock Broking

Antique Stock Broking expects margin recovery to be gradual, led by price hikes, while steel and copper cost risks persist.

It cut FY27E/FY28E/FY29E EPS by ~13 per cent/~8 per cent/5 per cent respectively and lowered its target multiple to 24x from 26x. However, it maintained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹13,560 (earlier ₹15,710), implying ~19 per cent upside from the CMP.

Elara Capital

Elara Capital analysts said that they continue to like Maruti for its dominant, broadening franchise, with H1 margin compression appearing largely transient and set to unwind through H2 FY27, as demand remains resilient, price hikes flow, and commodity cost stabilises.

Although, factoring in the elevated commodity inflation, it lowered the FY27E-29E EBITDA by 4-9 per cent and EPS estimates by 7-15 per cent, on lower other income. It also lowered the target to ₹15,378 from ₹17,298, while retaining a 'Buy' call.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.