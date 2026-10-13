Maruti Suzuki tanks 33% in calendar year 2026; stock hits 18-month low

Maruti Suzuki India share price movement

Share price of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) hit an 18-month low of ₹11,126.05, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals on concerns that geopolitical tensions in West Asia may exert pressure on its profitability through higher commodity prices in the near term.

The stock price of the passenger vehicles (PV) company quoted at its lowest level since April 2025. Thus far in calendar year 2026, MSIL underperformed the market by falling 33 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and BSE Auto were down 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

MSIL - Outlook

MSIL in its FY26 annual report said that the company is working towards regaining a market share of 50 per cent by addressing the diverse mobility needs of India’s highly heterogeneous automobile market. The company believes that greater customer choice increases the likelihood of its products matching individual requirements, thereby helping increase market share. While strengthening its presence in the fast-growing SUV segment will remain a key priority, the company will continue to address the needs of the small car market and other PV segments.

At the same time, the increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies is leading to greater dependence on specialised materials and critical components, whose supply chains remain concentrated in a limited number of countries. In an increasingly dynamic geopolitical environment, risks related to material availability are likely to persist. Recent developments during the year underscored the importance of resilient and diversified supply chains.

In the near term, geopolitical tensions in West Asia may exert pressure on profitability through higher commodity prices. The company remains committed to strengthening localisation, enhancing domestic capabilities, improving supply chain resilience, and working closely with suppliers, technology partners and other stakeholders to ensure continuity of operations and support its long-term growth ambitions, MSIL said.

Brokerages view on Auto sector

Barring TVS Motor and Ather Energy, where the Street sales and profitability estimates have been upgraded consistently over the last few quarters on strong execution, most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have corrected sharply over the past year despite strong volumes so far. The Street is worried about growth prospects in the second half (October to March) of the financial year 2026-27 (2HFY27) and current raw material cost inflation, however, analysts at Equirus Securities believe these concerns are now largely priced in.

According to analysts at Systematix Institutional Research, the automobile sector is entering a phase of earnings normalization in FY27, as the GST-led demand boost is fading and raw material inflation pressures begin to impact margins. While a high base is likely to moderate near-term industry growth, structural drivers such as premiumization, electric vehicle (EV) adoption, replacement demand, exports, and sustained OEM capex continue to underpin the long-term outlook.

Commodity inflation is expected to widen the divergence in margin performance, favouring OEMs with stronger cost controls, differentiated portfolios and a favourable product mix. While near-term profitability may remain under pressure, the sector’s structural growth opportunity remains intact. The brokerage firm therefore said they favour companies that can deliver consistent earnings compounding, margin expansion and growth across multiple engines.

Analysts remain constructive on the sector’s long-term outlook but advocate a selective approach, prioritizing sustainable earnings growth, margin resilience, and valuation discipline over near-term volume momentum. “Our constructive outlook is subject to risks from cost inflation, demand slowdown and delayed rural recovery,” they added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.