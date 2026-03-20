Maruti, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto: CLSA decodes strategy for auto stocks

Auto stocks have been one of the casualties of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with the Nifty Auto index slipping 13 per cent thus far in March 2026 as compared to a fall of around 9 per cent in the Nifty 50 during this period, ACE Equity data shows.

The fall, according to analysts at CLSA, is due to concerns around potential production disruptions arising from supply-chain hurdles linked to the West Asia crisis, along with steep inflation in the commodity basket driven by geopolitical issues.

The disruption in oil & gas supplies coupled with their impact on macros, including the interest rate trajectory, they feel, could hurt auto sector's earnings going ahead.

ALSO READ: Auto stocks fall up to 5% on oil price rise, Fed pause; brokerages cautious During the first Covid wave, over a 40-day period, Indian auto OEMs generally corrected in a range of 30-45 per cent, CLSA said, driven by fears of prolonged demand and production disruption.

If the current geopolitical situation persists that results in supply chain disruptions and firm commodity prices, CLSA expects 30-40 per cent cuts to FY27 earnings.

“Another around 15 per cent correction in the current environment cannot be ruled out. Beyond such a correction, margin recovery in FY28, supported by a reversal in commodity prices or adequate price hikes through FY27, should be reflected in valuations,” wrote Basudeb Banerjee and Rishi Kapadia of CLSA in a recent coauthored note.

ALSO READ: Auto retail sector posts record sales at 2.41 mn units in February: Fada That said, the fall, Banerjee and Kapadia suggest, will be a good entry point for long-term investors. Their top picks include Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Ashok Leyland.

"According to our DCF analysis, eliminating FY27 free cash-flow while keeping the rest of the estimates unchanged results in only about a 3 per cent decline in target values for established OEMs. An additional 10-15 per cent correction in the sector—driven by rising Brent crude oil prices and supply-chain concerns stemming from the West Asia crisis—would present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors,” CLSA said.

Here's CLSA’s outlook for top auto sector companies and stocks.

Ashok Leyland: We cut FY27/28CL earnings per share (EPS) by 6 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 216 (down from Rs 227), implying 14x EV/Ebitda FY28CL.

Bajaj Auto: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 4-5 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 10,707 (down from Rs 11,410), implying 22x FY28CL core EPS.

Eicher Motors: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 6-8 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 7,454 (down from Rs 8,066), implying 26x FY28CL core EPS.

Escorts Kubota: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 8-13 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 3,752 (down from Rs 4,313), implying 27x FY28CL earnings. ALSO READ: Auto industry growth likely to be 3-6% in FY27 as high base kicks in: Icra We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 8-13 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 3,752 (down from Rs 4,313), implying 27x FY28CL earnings.

Hero MotoCorp: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 5-11 per cent and maintain hold rating with a revised target price of Rs 5,437 (down from Rs 5,913), implying 15x FY28CL core EPS.

Hyundai Motor India: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 5-8 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 2,652 (down from Rs 2,853), implying 24x FY28CL core EPS.

Mahindra & Mahindra: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 5-6 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 4,448 (down from Rs 4,702), implying 22x/25x FY28CL tractor/Auto EPS.

Maruti Suzuki: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 5-7 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 15,961 (down from Rs 17,743), implying 24x FY28CL core EPS.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 11-12 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 440 (down from Rs 450), implying 1.8x/14x EV/Ebitda for JLR/India PV FY28CL.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 3-8 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 648 (down from Rs 673), implying 14x/4.5x EV/Ebitda for domestic CV/Iveco FY28CL.

TVS Motor: We cut FY27/28CL EPS by 6-9 per cent and maintain outperform with a revised target price of Rs 3,846 (down from Rs 4,146), implying 28x FY28CL core EPS.