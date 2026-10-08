Mastek gains 3% as AI-led Oracle cloud transformation deal lifts stock

Mastek shares surged more than 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company announced that it has been selected by staffordshire county council to drive AI enabled Oracle cloud transformation.

The stock opened nearly flat at ₹1,630 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,679 on the NSE, up 3.3 per cent. At 11:59 AM, Mastek shares were trading at ₹1,638.20, up around 0.80 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 1.11 per cent at 22,352.70.

The company, in an exchange filing, noted that Mastek (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Mastek Limited, an “AI-first digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced that it has been selected by Staffordshire County Council to deliver a Oracle Cloud transformation programme spanning Finance, Procurement, Human Resources and Payroll.”

It further added that, under the engagement, Mastek will use its ADOPT AI platform to deliver Oracle Cloud as the Council’s single, integrated platform for Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll. The new environment will enable the Council to consolidate legacy systems, strengthen data governance, enhance employee experience and establish a modern digital foundation to support ongoing transformation.

“As one of England's largest county councils, Staffordshire County Council serves more than 875,000 residents and delivers a broad range of essential public services across education, social care, highways and community services,” the filing added. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market noted that the stock continues to decline in a lower-high and lower-low pattern, remaining below both its long-term and short-term moving averages. "While it is currently bouncing off support near the ₹1,500 level, the rally is likely to face resistance in the ₹1,700–₹1,830 range—a confluence zone formed by its 6-month and 1-year exponential moving averages. Immediate support remains near ₹1,500 on the downside," he added.

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