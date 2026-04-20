Mastek shares down 5% after Q4 profit dips; revenue sees modest rise

Mastek share price: Shares of Mastek, a global IT services and consulting company, fell nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,662 on the NSE on Monday, April 20, after the company reported its quarterly results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:40 PM, Mastek's share price was trading 3.5 per cent lower at ₹1,685.80, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,746 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,462.20 levels, up by 108.65 points or 0.45 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,221.19 crore. The stock has fallen around 41 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹2,818 touched on July 21, 2026.

Mastek Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, Mastek reported a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in its consolidated net profit to 106.2 crore for Q4FY26, compared to ₹108.4 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, profit increased 30.9 per cent from ₹81.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹938 crore, compared to ₹905.7 crore in the December 2025 quarter. On a yearly basis, its revenue increased by 3.6 per cent from ₹905.4 crore.

The sequential revenue growth was supported by a 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Matek’s 12-month order backlog.

Mastek's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 320 per cent or ₹16 per equity share of face value ₹5 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Management commentary

Umang Nahata, chief executive officer at Mastek, said the continued strength in the UK and US order books improved its revenue visibility. The UK business continues to lead its growth with 21.8 per cent in INR Terms for FY26, driven by a strong focus in healthcare, which grew by 95 per cent Y-o-Y, complemented by new client wins in Financial Services.

"In North America, leading indicators are turning positive, supported by an execution-focused leadership team. While this market is still evolving, the strengthening pipeline provides confidence in a gradual recovery. Our Lead with AI strategy is now translating into measurable outcomes. During the quarter, we closed over 25 AI-assisted deals, taking the full-year total to 85+ deals. Our outcome-focused drive on AI has helped deliver a 12 per cent improvement in revenue per employee and helped sustain Ebitda margins at 16.1 per cent," he added.

Deepak Kedia, chief financial officer at Mastek, said the company's emphasis on working capital efficiency is translating into tangible outcomes, with DSO improving to 73 days and a healthy addition to cash and cash equivalents of ₹139.7 crore, resulting in a closing balance of ₹938.5 crore. This robust cash generation further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances financial flexibility.

"While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our deep client relationships, strong deal pipeline, and sustained operational rigour position us well to navigate near-term challenges and capitalise on emerging growth opportunities,” he said.