Max Healthcare falls 7% on Q4 results; profit rises 7% amid margin pressure
Max Healthcare reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,142.89 crore, up 12.2 per cent from ₹1,909.74 crore in the year-ago period
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Max Healthcare Institute share price today
Shares of Max Healthcare, a private hospital chain, dropped over 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,011.3 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid an overall upbeat market. This comes after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26).
At around 11:10 AM, Max Healthcare stock was trading at ₹1,024.60, down 6.1 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,091. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,771 levels, up by 116.30 points or 0.49 per cent.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Max Healthcare shares have gained over 4 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹99,957 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹1,314 and 52-week low was ₹903.
Max Healthcare Q4 results
In the March 2026 quarter, Max Healthcare reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,142.89 crore, up 12.2 per cent from ₹1,909.74 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,190.72 crore, up 12 per cent from ₹1,956.66 crore in the year-ago period.
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The company's net profit for the Q4FY26 stood at ₹342.22 crore, up 7.3 per cent from ₹319 crore in the Q4FY25.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹682 crore from ₹682 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin slipped to 26.8 per cent from 27.2 per cent in the year-ago period.
According to an exchange filing, Max Healthcare reported an Ebitda per bed of ₹73.4 lakh in Q4FY26, compared to ₹73.9 lakh in Q4FY25 and ₹71.3 lakh in Q3FY26.
Bed occupancy for the quarter stood at 75 per cent, while occupied bed days increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) for Q4FY26 was ₹77,900, unchanged from Q3FY26 and slightly higher than ₹77,100 in Q4FY25.
During the last six months, about 20 per cent additional brownfield capacity has been commissioned in phases, with a further 10 per cent expected by year-end. This includes a 400-bed brownfield tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, commissioned in April 2026, a 160-bed tower at MSSH Mohali, now fully operational, and a 280-bed tower at Nanavati-Max, where 116 beds are operational with the remaining expected within three months.
Additionally, the company acquired a 58.28 per cent controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital on May 18, 2026, making it a subsidiary. Kalinga Hospital operates a 250-bed facility on a 10-acre land parcel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The board also approved an investment of approximately ₹1,400 crore for a 712-bed greenfield hospital at Shaheed Path, Lucknow, spread across five acres, which will be the company’s second hospital in the city.
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:48 AM IST