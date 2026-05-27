Max India shares jump 16% as partial OC unlocks ₹150 crore receivables

Max India shares jumped 16.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹177.15 per share. However, at 1:06 PM, Max India's share price pared some gains and was up 14.39 per cent at ₹174.7 per share. The buying on the counter came after Contend Builders Private Limited, a joint venture company of Antara Senior Living Limited, a subsidiary of Max India, received a partial occupancy certificate (OC) for its senior living community at Sector 150, Noida, covering three towers and 340 units in Phase I. With this development, 340 senior families are set to receive possession of their homes. The partial OC unlocks approximately ₹150 crore in receivables that were contingent on possession.

"This is a very welcome step by the Noida authorities. We would want to thank the authorities for granting this and the Hon'ble Supreme Court for supporting our requests. The residents are all seniors who have booked units at Antara Noida with great interest and expectations. Our team is actively reviewing the conditions laid down in the OC, and we expect to start the process of grant of possession to the residents very soon," said Rajit Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Antara Senior Care.

The total development spans approximately 12 lakh square feet, of which Phase I accounts for approximately 7.45 lakh square feet and Phase II for the remaining 4.55 lakh square feet. Total revenue for Phase I stands at approximately ₹550 crore, while Phase II is expected to generate approximately ₹800 crore. With Phase I on the path to possession, the company will actively pursue the revalidation of approvals for Phase II.

The resolution had been pending due to a sector-wide requirement for the collective completion of shared sports facilities across Sector 150 in Noida. Contend Builders had completed its designated contribution to the sports facilities and fulfilled all payment obligations. To expedite possession for its residents, the company approached the Noida Authority and subsequently the courts — including the Supreme Court of India — to establish that its obligations had been fully discharged and that the OC should be granted without further delay. A partial OC has now been granted based on the company's demonstrated compliance.

Antara Noida Sector 150 is a senior living community designed for seniors seeking an independent and active lifestyle, offering fully finished senior-friendly residences integrated with wellness, round-the-clock medical assistance, and emergency services.