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Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.43 trn, SBI biggest winner

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.43 trn, SBI biggest winner

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers

market capitalisation, mcap

Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of ₹1.23 trillion from their valuation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1.43 trillion last week, with State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 404.53 points, or 0.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 187.05 points, or 0.76 per cent.

"Markets ended the week with modest gains despite heightened volatility, as investors navigated the roll-out of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, and lingering geopolitical uncertainties," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of ₹1.23 trillion from their valuation.

 

State Bank of India added ₹63,922.03 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹10,11,721.84 crore.

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The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹32,816.4 crore to ₹18,01,925.19 crore, and that of TCS surged ₹31,875.35 crore to ₹8,87,770.13 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro climbed ₹14,637.76 crore to ₹5,56,482.45 crore.

However, the valuation of LIC tumbled ₹40,543.23 crore to ₹4,96,891.82 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹37,168.96 crore to ₹6,73,648.55 crore, and that of HDFC Bank dropped ₹24,183.16 crore to ₹11,27,967.47 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹9,507.67 crore to ₹10,20,370.63 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel eroded by ₹7,581.65 crore to ₹12,22,423.98 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹4,793.16 crore to ₹4,88,808.97 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : mcap market cap market capitalisation sbi

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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 10:19 AM IST