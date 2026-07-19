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Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.54 trn; TCS biggest winner

Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.54 trn; TCS biggest winner

The combined market valuation of five of India's 10 most-valued companies rose by ₹1.54 trillion last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer

market capitalisation, mcap

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 582.06 points, or 0.75 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 127.4 points, or 0.52 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1.54 trillion last week, with IT major TCS emerging as the biggest winner, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 582.06 points, or 0.75 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 127.4 points, or 0.52 per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended the week on a firm footing, extending their recovery despite heightened geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent uncertainty surrounding the global interest-rate outlook.

"Sentiment remained supported by encouraging Q1 FY27 earnings from the IT sector as TCS closed with nearly 10 per cent of weekly gains, renewed buying interest in financial stocks, and resilience in domestic economic fundamentals," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

 

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance emerged as the gainers, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

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TCS added ₹72,072.3 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹8,20,672.70 crore.

The country's largest IT services company reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to ₹13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand, impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

ICICI Bank's valuation surged ₹29,062.06 crore to ₹10,34,441.77 crore and that of Reliance Industries jumped ₹23,884.93 crore to ₹17,95,091.26 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹21,946.5 crore to ₹6,57,274.28 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹7,338.34 crore to ₹9,63,768.78 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro eroded by ₹18,097.72 crore to ₹5,24,840.68 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by ₹12,080.75 crore to ₹5,48,124.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap tumbled ₹7,706.45 crore to ₹11,91,067.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank edged lower by ₹7,084.61 crore to ₹12,62,369.81 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped ₹1,221.79 crore to ₹5,03,775.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, LIC, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : market capitalisation mcap TCS Tata Consultancy Services

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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