Mcap of BSE-listed firms hit record high of Rs 445.43 trn amid record rally

The 30-share Sensex hit the historic 80,000-mark for the first time earlier in the day. It surged 632.85 points, or 0.79 per cent, to hit a record intra-day high of 80,074.30

The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of Rs 445.43 trillion on Wednesday, driven by a sharp rally in equities, where the benchmark Sensex breached the historic 80,000-mark for the first time ever.
 
The 30-share Sensex hit the historic 80,000-mark for the first time earlier in the day. It surged 632.85 points, or 0.79 per cent, to hit a record intra-day high of 80,074.30. The benchmark later ended near the 80,000-level at 79,986.80, up 545.35 points, or 0.69 per cent.
 
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,45,43,642.29 crore ($5.33 trillion). The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27.
 
"Markets continued their ongoing streak of making new highs supported by firm global trends. Nifty crossed the 24,300 mark while Sensex breached the historic 80,000 mark amid buying in banking stocks," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Among the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.
 
Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.
 

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

