Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price movement

Share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India ( MCX ) extended its up move, hitting a new high of ₹3,939.85, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company rallied 11 per cent on healthy business outlook.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, MCX’s market price surged 77 per cent compared to a 1.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It more than doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,948.67 touched on December 11, 2025.

Amid the sharp rally, MCX hit the ₹1 trillion market capitalisation mark for the first time in intraday deals on Friday.

At 12:15 PM, with a ₹99,976 crore market capitalisation, MCX quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹3,920.75 on the BSE, data shows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.70 per cent at 83,741.

Why has MCX outperformed the market?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 pts, Nifty tests 25,700; Nifty IT down 1% The MCX is India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally. MCX has a market share of over 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in April to September 2026 (H1FY27). It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

MCX's operating revenue is up 2x year to date (YTD) in FY27, led by a similar increase in options average daily turnover (ADTO) (75 per cent of MCX's operating revenues).

The ADTO grew to ₹12.6 trillion, up 20 per cent from the last quarter at ₹10 trillion and nearly double what MCX saw the same quarter last year. This reflects a wider adoption of commodity derivatives by market participants as well as improved liquidity, the company said in its Q2 earnings conference call.

MCX is emerging as a clear structural beneficiary of India’s deepening commodity derivatives ecosystem. The company remains well placed to benefit from sustained growth in commodity derivatives, supported by rising participation, increasing financialization of commodities, and healthy bullion trading volumes.

According to analysts at Jefferies, India’s commodity market lags cash equities, but penetration should rise, with MCX, the leading non-agri exchange, well-placed to benefit.

MCX's revenue could grow at 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29e despite the elevated base, noting new product scope and retail participation being only 1/5th of the National Stock Exchange (NSE's). Along with 140bps margin expansion, profit before tax CAGR could be 26 per cent to FY29e, the brokerage firm said. Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on MCX stock with a target price of ₹4,300 per share.

“We have increased our fair multiple to 45x Dec'28E EPS, higher than the 31x/35x fair multiples for BSE/NSE, given MCX's room to expand its penetration and product offerings, as well as optionality,” analysts at Jefferies said. It forecasst MCX's revenue to grow at a c.25 per cent 3-year revenue/profit after tax CAGR through FY29e, factoring in commodity options share increases to c.15 per cent of equity options, up from 8 per cent in FY26. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.