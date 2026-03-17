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Home / Markets / News / MCX outperforms market; stock rallies 17% in 1 month, nears record high

MCX outperforms market; stock rallies 17% in 1 month, nears record high

Share price of MCX rallied 5% to ₹2,675 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade, and was quoting close to its all-time high of ₹2,706 touched on January 29, 2026.

MCX Q4 net grows 56% to Rs 341 mn on commodity segment push; income up 11%

MCX stock up 17% in one month.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price today

Share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was quoting higher for the second straight day, up 5 per cent at ₹2,675 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.  
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the commodity exchange and data platform company rallied 7 per cent. Further, in the past one month, the stock has surged 17 per cent, as against 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. MCX now trades close to its all-time high of ₹2,706 touched on January 29, 2026.

MCX overview, outlook

MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with 98 per cent market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has 100 per cent market share in precious metals, base metals and energy. The company's presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification with focus on option volume. 
 
MCX reported a strong set of December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter results, boosted by volatility and surge in gold and silver prices. Revenue stood at ₹666 crore, up 121 per cent YoY and 78 per cent QoQ. Futures average daily turnover (ADT) in Q3 sky-rocketed 202% YoY, 102 per cent QoQ to ₹84,472 crore while options premium ADT surged 100 per cent YoY, 73 per cent QoQ to ₹7,104 crore, driven largely by higher activity in bullion. EBITDA rose to ₹495 crore, growing 156 per cent YoY and 103 per cent QoQ, while EBITDA margins expanded to 74.4 per cent, aided by strong operating leverage.  READ | JP Morgan bullish on EMS: Syrma top pick; upgrades Amber, Cyient DLM to OW 
MCX said this robust performance was supported by an increase in macroeconomic activity, both at the global and country level, along with supported efforts around products, participation and delivery to scale both in the operating and risk management level. 

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Operationally, the quarter was marked by deepening participation across segments, particularly in bullion, contributing 69 per cent of the average daily turnover, but well supported by other commodities. 
Client base remains diversified across market participants including hedgers, investors, retail participants, HNIs, ultra HNIs, corporate alongwith jewellery community. The management expects a structurally higher volume baseline even if commodity volatility moderates supported by broader participation and deeper product offerings. 
MCX is a play on commodity volatility especially related to gold and oil prices which is reflected in recent sharp surge in its ADT. Surge in ADT has been far higher than estimate, according to analysts. 
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently signaled that the regulator is working with the RBI and IRDAI to allow banks, insurance companies, and pension funds to trade in the commodity derivatives market. In addition, the regulator is evaluating a proposal to permit FPIs to participate in non-cash settled, nonagricultural derivatives. Earlier, electricity derivative was permitted which shall add to business growth over long term, analysts at ICICI Securities said.  READ | Infosys stock hits lowest level since Dec 2020; market cap dips below ₹5 tn 
Post Q3 results, the brokerage firm values MCX at 40x FY28E EPS to arrive at a target price of ₹2,980; ICICI Securities has recommend BUY rating on the stock. 
Returns
Period BSE NSE SENSEX NIFTY
1 Week 2.62% 2.59% -3.01% -3.28%
1 Month 15.87% 15.85% -9.11% -8.78%
3 Month 31.94% 31.93% -10.30% -9.11%
6 Month 67.00% 67.02% -8.28% -7.36%
1 Year 166.73% 166.64% 2.26% 4.25%
3 Year 790.67% 788.69% 30.80% 37.22%
  ====================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : buzzing stock Multi Commodity Exchange MCX stock market trading Market trends Gold futures Silver Crude Oil

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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