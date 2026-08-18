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Home / Markets / News / MCX planning to invest ₹200 cr to start coal, minerals trading platforms

MCX planning to invest ₹200 cr to start coal, minerals trading platforms

India's largest commodity exchange is seeking licenses to start coal and minerals exchanges, Managing Director Praveena Rai said

coal, minerals

| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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By Preeti Soni
 
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. plans to invest as much as ₹200 crore ($21 million) to start coal and minerals trading platforms as the government opens up the sectors to improve price discovery and transparency in the domestic market.
 
India’s largest commodity exchange is seeking licenses to start coal and minerals exchanges, Managing Director Praveena Rai said in an interview. The company has already incorporated separate units to run the two trading operations, regulatory filings showed.
 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved MCX’s plan to invest about ₹100 crore each in the new businesses, she said in Mumbai on Thursday. It also needs approvals from the Coal Controller Organisation and the Indian Bureau of Mines, the respective licensing authorities.
 
 
MCX shares climbed as much as 3.1 per cent to ₹3022.50 on Tuesday, the most intraday since Aug. 12. As of the last close, the stock has risen 32 per cent this year.

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India is a major producer of coal and minerals but their prices in the domestic market are mostly set abroad, Rai said. “So, that’s really the policy imperative for the government.”
 
The government has notified the rules for the commodity exchanges to start trading coal, iron ore, bauxite, and other minerals. Sellers and buyers will be allowed to trade physical delivery contracts through centralized electronic platforms, creating a more transparent pricing system and improving supply chain efficiency.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government opened a portal allowing applications to license new coal exchanges, and one for minerals bourse will start soon. The first exchanges in each segment are expected to be operational in the financial year starting April 1.
 
MCX currently gets most of its business from gold and energy derivatives trading. The precious metal accounted for more than half of the exchange’s daily turn over in the quarter ended June 30, according to an earnings presentation. Energy, which includes oil, gas and power, was about 40 per cent. 
 
“Each one of these segments will grow,” Rai said. “As an exchange really focused on commodity markets, we wish to play a strong role in developing these markets further.”

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Topics : MCX Multi Commodity Exchange coal policy

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 12:24 PM IST