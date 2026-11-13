MCX share price hits new high, up 100% in one year; market cap nears ₹1 trn

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price movement

Multi Commodity Exchange of India’s (MCX) share price hit a new high of ₹3,768.30, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid an otherwise weak market, driven by a healthy outlook.

Thus far in November, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company appreciated by 18 per cent. In the past year, the market price of MCX zoomed 100 per cent from a level of ₹1,887.25 on November 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, MCX’s market capitalisation (market cap) hit ₹96,089 crore, standing 4 per cent shy of the ₹1 trillion-mark.

At 12:53 PM on Friday, with a market cap of ₹94,485 crore, MCX traded 3 per cent higher at ₹3,722.05, compared to a 0.55 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving MCX stock price?

The MCX is India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally. MCX has a market share of over 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in April to September 2026 (H1FY27). It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

MCX reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹455 crore for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), driven by a sharp rise in income and trading volume. The bourse posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 113.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹800 crore.

On the volume front, the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures climbed to ₹62,819 crore during the quarter, while that of options rose to ₹12 trillion. The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The strong performance in Q2 was driven by sustained growth across product segments, market participation, and ongoing efforts to broaden the product portfolio. “As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this strong foundation by continuing to broaden market participation, expand product portfolio, and invest in technology and innovation,” the management said.

Brokerages view on MCX

Analysts at Jefferies beleive that India’s commodity market lags cash equities, but penetration should rise, with MCX, the leading non-agri exchange, well-placed to benefit. MCX's revenue could grow at 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29e despite the elevated base, noting new product scope and retail participation being only 1/5th of NSE's.

Along with 140bps margin expansion, profit before tax (PBT) CAGR could be 26 per cent to FY29e. The foreign brokerage values MCX at 42x Dec'28e EPS, with a target price of ₹4,000 per share. Regulations and competition are key risks, the brokerage firm said.

According to ICICI Securities, strong volume growth, rising participation and product diversification support the growth outlook. However, premium realisation remains sensitive to commodity volatility, while temporary settlement guarantee fund (SGF) benefits and rising technology cost warrant monitoring. Traction in new products launched recently including electricity futures could act as re-rating trigger, the brokerage firm said in the result update.

With growth prospects largely factored into valuations, analysts revised the rating to 'Buy', valuing MCX at 46x FY28E EPS with a target price of ₹3,900. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.