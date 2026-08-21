MCX share price up 102% in a year; can the rally sustain? Analysts weigh

MCX share price: MCX shares have emerged as one of the standout performers on Dalal Street, with the stock more than doubling in the past year. Analysts said that a sharp rise in commodity volatility and robust trading volumes have driven the stock higher.

During Friday's trade, MCX shares extended their upward momentum for the second straight day, rising close to 3 per cent in intraday deals. The stock opened higher at ₹3,145.10 and extended the gains to make a high of ₹3,211.40.

At 1:30 PM, MCX shares were trading 1.9 per cent higher at ₹3,184.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the Nifty 50 was up just 0.03 per cent.

Going by the data, MCX shares have delivered a multibagger return of 102 per cent over the past year, sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined 3.5 per cent. According to ACE Equity data, the company’s market capitalisation has increased by more than ₹40,500 crore over the period to ₹81,021 crore.

So far in 2026, MCX shares have surged 45 per cent, while the Nifty has declined 7.3 per cent. The exchange has also maintained its stellar performance over a longer period. The stock has soared 230 per cent and 930 per cent in the past two and three years, respectively. Market dominance

Analysts attributed the rise in MCX shares to its leadership position in the commodity segment. Notably, MCX has maintained over 98 per cent market share by value in commodity derivatives.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that volumes on MCX amid heightened volatility in gold, silver and oil have been phenomenal.

“MCX has the major market share across bullion, metals and energy, and with a lot of volatility in these segments, that is supporting the stock’s upmove. Oil is the latest discussion point on a daily basis, so everybody is actively participating in oil as well. These drivers are supporting MCX’s business volumes, which are translating into higher profitability for the exchange,” he said.

Analysts said that MCX has delivered impressive financial growth, supported by higher volumes and an expanding investor base. They believe that the rally in gold and silver in recent days and volatility in oil prices will further increase the volume, which will have a positive impact on the balance sheet. MCX financials

For the June quarter (Q1 FY27), MCX's revenue grew by 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹702 crore, while PAT more than doubled to ₹413 crore. Its Ebitda increased by 98 per cent to ₹544 crore in the quarter.

Futures ADT for Q1FY27 grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y and stood at ₹59,674 crore. Options (Notional) ADT increased by 266% to ₹9.9 trillion in the quarter. Futures & Options ADT for Q1FY27 increased by 238 per cent Y-o-Y and stood at ₹10.5 trillion.

The total traded clients in Q1FY27 were 13.72 lakhs as against 7.03 lakhs in Q1FY26.

“MCX has a very large market share, strong growth in options, and clear industry leadership. At the same time, there is no special valuation premium; the FY28 valuation is around 50–52 times. Given these factors, I feel MCX can be bought on dips," Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, said. MCX share price target

In the medium term, Rajesh said that MCX could show the levels of ₹3,700. "Investors need to track the company’s numbers. If the numbers remain strong, the target can be revised upwards.”

Palviya also said that he sees MCX scale further towards ₹3,500 in the next couple of weeks.

MCX stock: Technical view

Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that MCX has witnessed a consolidation breakout on the weekly chart. The stock had been consolidating in the ₹2,565 – ₹3,038 range since the beginning of June and has now broken out of this range. The stock is currently trading above key moving averages, indicating a positive underlying trend.

"The ₹3000 – ₹2980 zone is likely to act as a strong support, and the stock could extend its pullback as long as it sustains above this zone," he said.

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