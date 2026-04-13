MCX shares rise over 3% in weak market; m-cap tops ₹70,000 crore

MCX share price today: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose over 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,764 on Monday, April 13, despite the subdued market sentiment. The stock has continued its gaining streak and gained nearly 9 per cent in the last four sessions.

As of 1:40 PM, MCX shares were seen trading northward, with a gain of 2.9 per cent at ₹2,742.7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,837.45 levels, up by 213.15 points or 0.89 per cent. Additionally, the stock also surpassed the ₹70,000 crore market capitalisation.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE As per exchange data, today's trading activity saw a multifold rise in volumes. A total of 3.48 million shares of the company changed hands, and the turnover was ₹945.43 crore. The relative strength index was at 61.9, indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.

According to media reports, international brokerage Morgan Stanley has upgraded the rating on MCX to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-weight' and revised the 12-month target price to ₹3,270, compared to ₹2,550 earlier. The target price implies a potential upside of 22.5 per cent from Friday, April 10, closing price of ₹2,669.40.

​Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said MCX has maintained a firm rally and remains in positive territory, supported by rising trading volumes and a strong financial performance. The optimism surrounding the stock is well-founded, following a robust last quarter where both the top line and bottom line saw significant growth.

"For investors with a long-term horizon, the outlook remains positive; we recommend holding the stock and utilising dips as an opportunity to accumulate," he added.

In a recent report, domestic brokerage HDFC Securities reiterated its 'Buy' rating on MCX stock, citing its compelling growth story, powered by new product launches, a stable technology platform, regulatory tailwinds, and rising commodity participation. The brokerage raised its target price to ₹2,950 from ₹2,780.

READ | Jyoti CNC tanks 16% as arm Huron Graffenstaden faces French judicial probe The brokerage expects MCX to report estimated revenue of ₹892 crore, up 34.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 26.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Profit after tax (PAT) is projected at ₹550 crore, rising 37.2 per cent sequentially and surging 206.3 per cent on a yearly basis.

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Q3FY26 results

In the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), MCX reported a 151 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹401.12 crore, compared to ₹160.04 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations surged 121 per cent to ₹665.62 crore against ₹301.38 crore in Q3FY25.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹526.65 crore, up 144 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹216.10 crore in the year-ago period. (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)