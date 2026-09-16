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Home / Markets / News / Paytm, Pine Labs: Jefferies, Goldman decode MDR impact on UPI payments

Paytm, Pine Labs: Jefferies, Goldman decode MDR impact on UPI payments

Jefferies said that MDR on UPI comes ahead of estimates and is "higher than expectations" of 25bps, while Emkay Global believes that this development lifts the revenue pool for the industry.

Paytm

MDR on UPI: Brokerages see Paytm, Pine Labs as biggest beneficiaries

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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Paytm and Pine Labs are set to benefit big from National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) move to introduce a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on P2M transactions above ₹2,000, starting October 15, 2016, said brokerages.
 
Jefferies said that MDR on UPI comes ahead of estimates and is "higher than expectations" of 25bps, while Emkay Global believes that this development lifts the revenue pool for the industry and will make the payment business structurally self-sustaining and also the business model much more resilient.
 
"Industry revenue opportunity can be ₹150-180 billion, and participants will share across issuer, app, acquirer and banks," Jefferies said in its report. 
 
 
Distribution of the 40bps MDR: According to Emkay Global, issuing bank (16bps), acquiring bank (12bps), Payer TPAP (8bps), and Payer PSP bank (consumer handle, 4bps). While the issuing bank keeps the major part of the MDR, acquirers like Paytm and Pine Labs would keep the share of 12bps of the acquiring bank. 
 
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On Paytm, Jefferies said that it sees potential for earnings upside from UPI MDR and further raised earnings for FY28-29 by 10-12 per cent to factor in a 40bps revenue pool after making adjustments for exemptions, competitive pricing and other aspects. It has also raised FY27 profit by 18 per cent, factoring in a slight benefit in FY27 as well.
 
Jefferies has retained a 'Buy' rating on Paytm and raised the target price to ₹2,150 (from ₹2,100), reflecting the rise in earnings.  
 
Goldman Sachs said UPI MDR could drive material earnings upgrade for Paytm. The brokerage conducted both top down and bottom up sensitivity analysis, and both suggested incremental Ebitda of about ₹14 billion in FY28 for Paytm in a high end scenario, equivalent to 43-70 per cent of its current FY28 Ebitda estimate. 
It said competitive pressures could, however, limit the extent to which the MDR is passed on to merchants.
 
Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Paytm with a 12-month price target of ₹1,500.
 
The brokerage added that underlying earnings growth and market share momentum for Paytm remains strong, which it sees as keeping multiples elevated.
 On conservative assumptions of 10bps realised take-rates for Paytm, Emkay Global estimates FY28 UPI MDR revenue of ₹11.2 billion. The present value of this stream adds ₹434 billion to its valuation for the company, prompting it to increase the target price to ₹2,400, with a 'Buy' rating. 
Paytm to gain from UPI MDR
 
Pine Labs
 
Jefferies said that Pine Labs' merchant acquiring and payment acceptance franchise positions it to benefit from MDR on eligible UPI transactions.
 
The new framework could create an incremental revenue opportunity of ₹1.6 billion by FY28e for Pine Labs, equivalent to roughly 20 per cent of FY28e Ebit and PAT estimates.
 
It has retained a 'Buy' rating on Pine Labs and raises the target price to ₹235 from ₹180.
 
Emkay too echoed similar views. It said that on conservative assumptions of 6bps realised take-rates for Pine Labs, it estimate FY28 UPI MDR revenue of ₹1.55 billion. 
 
The brokerage has maintained 'Buy' rating on Pine Labs and raised the target price to ₹230. 
Pine Labs to gain from UPI MDR
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
  

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 1:12 PM IST